DPIS Builder Services Rebranding as ARCXIS™

·5 min read

Largest group of builder services companies for residential construction combines under one brand, servicing over half of the states across the U.S.

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today it is announced that DPIS Builder Services (DPIS) and its subsidiary companies – Ei Companies (Energy Inspectors, LLC, Ei Engineering, LLC and Ei Risk Management, LLC), Post-Tension Solutions of Texas, Inc., Ensign Building Solutions Home Energy Division, and Building Energy – are rebranding as ARCXIS. This final step in the combination of these leading construction industry professional services firms recognizes ARCXIS' position as the largest provider of HERS inspections, Energy Star ratings, engineering and design, construction quality assurance and other builder services to the U.S. residential construction market.

ARCXIS, formerly known as DPIS Builder Services and associated companies, is the largers HERS inspection and Energy Star rater in the United States.
ARCXIS, formerly known as DPIS Builder Services and associated companies, is the largers HERS inspection and Energy Star rater in the United States.

ARCXIS was formerly known as DPIS Builder Services with Ei, Post-Tension Solutions, Ensign Home Energy &; Building Energy

Established in 1988 as Dale Phillips Inspection Services, DPIS Builder Services was founded to help residential builders build better homes, more quickly, at lower cost and with less risk; a mission that still drives its focus today. In 1995, the company expanded its services to include structural engineering, changing the company name to DPIS Engineering, LLC. DPIS continued to grow and expand its services adding energy inspection services in 2001 and HVAC design in 2016. In the years that followed, DPIS began a significant growth trajectory with the acquisition of Infrared Solutions in Waco, Texas in 2016, Simple Energy Testing (SET) in Minneapolis, Minnesota in January of 2018 and The Home Energy Group (HEG) in the Carolinas in May of 2018. This led to changing the company name to DPIS Builder Services, illustrating the company's true nature of providing a full suite of builder services.

In November 2020, DPIS acquired Ei Companies (Ei). Founded as Energy Inspectors in 1996, Ei focused on the emergent field of energy efficiency and sustainability in residential and commercial construction in the Nevada, Arizona, and California markets. Through the years, Ei continued to expand its footprint and portfolio of services adding HVAC design, MEP engineering, and construction quality assurance inspections. Like DPIS, with its code compliance and quality assurance services, Ei was present during the entire construction process to meet clients' sustainability and efficiency goals. This created a perfect synergy between the two companies to combine forces to create the first truly national engineering, design, and inspection services platform. The acquisition of Ei included ABCO Construction Services, LLC, a leading risk management firm servicing the multi-family construction insurance sector which was purchased by Ei in the months prior to the DPIS acquisition.

In February of 2021, DPIS acquired Post-Tension Solutions of Texas (PTS) and United Structural Consultants (USC), leading providers of structural engineering and inspection services for both single and multi-family builders. The addition of PTS and USC to the company further enhanced the company's market presence in Texas and further solidified DPIS Builder Services as the single source solution for builders nationwide. In April of 2021, DPIS acquired the Home Energy Division of Cumming, Georgia based Ensign Building Solutions. The acquisition solidified DPIS as the largest HERS rater in Georgia and strengthened the company's eastern region. In July of 2021 DPIS acquired Building Energy, Idaho's leading provider of independent ratings and certification of single-family and multi-family residential homes for above-code energy efficiency programs. As of the end of 2021 DPIS and its subsidiaries touched one of every 9 new homes built in the United States.

"The creation of a single brand uniting DPIS, Ei, and the rest of our companies serving the residential construction market is the recognition of our over 100 combined years of partnering with our clients, including nearly all our nation's top 20 residential builders, to build better homes. As the leading provider of HERS and Energy Star inspections, design, engineering, and quality assurance inspection services for residential homebuilders," said Jonathan Risch, CEO of ARCXIS. "We partner with our clients throughout the construction process. Our scale allows us to leverage the strength and expertise gained in dozens of local construction markets across over half of the states in the U.S. to provide consistency and efficiency at scale in the services we provide." Said Risch, "We want to thank our builder partners for making our growth possible and look forward to many more years of successful collaboration ahead."

To experience what ARCXIS can do for you, contact our Houston (TX) headquarters at (855) 500-3747, or one of our regional offices located in Atlanta (GA), Minneapolis (MN), Phoenix (AZ), Las Vegas (NV), San Diego (CA) or Pleasant Hill (CA). Interested parties can find full information by visiting our new website at www.arcxis.com.

About ARCXIS

ARCXIS (Houston, Texas), is the largest provider of inspection, design, engineering, and quality assurance services for the U.S. residential construction industry. Formerly known as DPIS Builder Services, Ei Companies, Post-Tension Solutions, Ensign Building Solutions Home Energy Division, and Building Energy, ARCXIS brings together hundreds of years of expertise and experience under a single brand serving builders in over half of the states spanning the continental United States.

The ARCXIS group of companies also includes ABCO Construction Services, LLC (Centennial, Colorado) and structural engineering firm United Structural Consultants (Houston, Texas). Both ABCO and USC service the multi-family, multi-use, and commercial sectors of the construction industry.

ARCXIS is majority owned by Saw Mill Capital, LLC (Briarcliff Manor, New York). Visit us online at www.arcxis.com.

Contact:

Carole Firth, Marketing Manager


Cell: (725) 502-4004


Email: cfirth@eicompanies.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dpis-builder-services-rebranding-as-arcxis-301478932.html

SOURCE ARCXIS

