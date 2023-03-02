DPR Construction Raises the Bar for Craft Employee Benefits

Company continues to embrace and respond to workforce feedback with the addition of holiday pay and enhanced career development opportunities

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction, one of the nation's top technical builders, today announced that it has enhanced benefits for eligible craft employees. The new, industry-leading package is based on direct input from craft employees at all levels and includes paid leave for a variety of circumstances, a free GED program and reimbursement for education expenses among others.

DPR's craft benefits program helps the firm's more than 5,000 employees in the skilled trades prioritize health and wellbeing and provides resources to plan for the future. In addition to traditional benefits, like health and life insurance, augmented offerings (which vary depending on tenure and union affiliation) include but are not limited to:

Holiday Pay. Eligible DPR craft employees will receive at least five days of holiday pay beginning at one year of service, increasing to eight days after five years.

Education Assistance. In addition to access to a no-cost GED program, employees can be reimbursed up to $5,000 each calendar year for education expenses or training.

Family Planning . Financial assistance for fertility, surrogacy, and adoption as well as 12 weeks of paid time off to employees who have given birth to a child.

Retirement bonus, access to DPR's wellness platform, employee referral program and more of the many benefits that are common for office roles, but that workers in the field also deserve.

"As a self-performing general contractor, our craft workforce is essential to our ability to realize our purpose as an organization: to build great things," said DPR CEO and Leadership Team member George Pfeffer. "We asked them what they needed to succeed. They told us; we listened. The investment we're making in our benefits program is a testament to the value our teammates are delivering day in and day out on our projects and reflects our commitment to attract, inspire, develop and grow employees in every part of our business."

Historically, trade work has experienced a level of market instability, and often inequitable benefits – which has proven a barrier to entry in the field and added to the growing labor shortage. Enhanced and varied benefits, like the ones in DPR's new package, allow for a more viable long-term career path and support a more inclusive, empathetic work culture.

These benefit enhancements are a result of ongoing workforce engagement including employee surveys, benefits analyses—both union and non-union—and insights gathered during DPR's Culture Con Roadshow, which opened a new opportunity to connect the company's more than 13,000 employees.

"We know that our employees have a choice of where they can work. Our goal is to make sure that we are delivering on our promise to take care of our people and standing out as a place where they can build a great career," said Angie Weyant, DPR's national craft people practices leader. "These benefits are a big step in that direction."

