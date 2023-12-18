DPS Resources Berhad (KLSE:DPS) May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon With Recent 29% Price Plummet

DPS Resources Berhad (KLSE:DPS) shares have had a horrible month, losing 29% after a relatively good period beforehand. The last month has meant the stock is now only up 8.8% during the last year.

Even after such a large drop in price, there still wouldn't be many who think DPS Resources Berhad's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.4x is worth a mention when the median P/E in Malaysia is similar at about 15x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

DPS Resources Berhad certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

See our latest analysis for DPS Resources Berhad

Although there are no analyst estimates available for DPS Resources Berhad, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Some Growth For DPS Resources Berhad?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like DPS Resources Berhad's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 113% last year. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 77% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the market is expected to grow by 15% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term earnings decline into perspective.

With this information, we find it concerning that DPS Resources Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way less bearish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

Story continues

The Final Word

With its share price falling into a hole, the P/E for DPS Resources Berhad looks quite average now. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of DPS Resources Berhad revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term aren't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to grow. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as this earnings performance is unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 3 warning signs for DPS Resources Berhad that you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of DPS Resources Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.