Dr. Aimee, the "Egg Whisperer," and Phosphorus Announce Partnership to Provide Genetic Insights for Future Parents on the Path to Build a Family

·2 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Dr. Aimee Eyvazzadeh and Phosphorus, a leading preventative genomics company, will offer the Phosphorus GeneCompass™ NGS genetic test to all patients.</span>

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Aimee Eyvazzadeh, also known as the "Egg Whisperer", announced today that she has entered into a partnership with Phosphorus, a leading preventative genomics company, to offer GeneCompass, the first holistic, medical-grade genetic test, to all patients. GeneCompass is the first medical-grade genetic test to cover a broad range of important preventable conditions, not just limited to inherited cancers or cardiovascular disorders. GeneCompass medical content also includes the genetics related to endocrinology, vision loss, hearing loss, infertility, neurology and pharmacogenetics.

GeneCompass for eggwhisperer kit box
GeneCompass for eggwhisperer kit box

GeneCompass bridges the world between medical genomics and wellness by providing a comprehensive wellness panel including diet & nutrition, exercise genomics, skin & haircare and the genetics of sleep. This in-depth genetic profiling is a critical pillar to comprehensive fertility care and long-term health management.

"We're excited to be working with Dr. Aimee to bring more information to prospective parents as they evaluate options on their journey to build a family. With population incidence rates >10% for autosomal dominant monogenic diseases alone, particularly if there is health history uncertainty, information from the GeneCompass test can be critical in reducing the burden of genetic disease in future generations." said Alex Bisignano, Founder and CEO of Phosphorus.

"I am very excited to partner with Phosphorus and employ the GeneCompass test. Offering genetic profiling has been a core component of the fertility care I offer my patients for many years. The medical-grade depth and accuracy of the GeneCompass test provides critical information and the accessibility allows me to reach more people who could benefit from knowing their genes." said Dr. Aimee, the "Egg Whisperer."

Listen to Dr. Aimee and Alex Bisignano discuss this important topic on Dr. Aimee's podcast The Egg Whisperer Show (eggwhisperer.com/show).

About Dr. Aimee, the "Egg Whisperer"

Dr. Aimee is one of America's most well-known fertility doctors. Her success rate at baby-making is what gives future parents hope when all hope is lost, having had a hand in creating thousands of happy and healthy babies. Dr. Aimee is a Harvard-educated, board certified OBGYN, specializing in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. She has been featured in magazines such as People and Marie Claire, and has been featured on the Today Show, Good Morning America, CBS Morning, Fox Network, along with a number of local and international newscasts. You can catch her Egg Whisperer Show every week at eggwhisperer.com/show.

About Phosphorus

Phosphorus's mission is to extend and improve lives by making genomics a foundational part of everyone's health and wellness journey. Having built a verticalized genetic testing platform, from wet lab chemistry to software and bioinformatics, Phosphorus is able to provide the most comprehensive, medical-grade genetic tests at price points helping to democratize access to genomic information. Additionally, Phosphorus provides white-labeling genomics-as-a-service solutions by partnering with organizations who want to deploy their own preventative genetic testing solutions. This helps empower healthcare providers to make preventative genomics the norm in medicine.

For more information, please visit our website at phosphorus.com.

Contact: Alexandra Beneville | media@phosphorus.com

Egg Whisperer Slash logo
Egg Whisperer Slash logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-aimee-the-egg-whisperer-and-phosphorus-announce-partnership-to-provide-genetic-insights-for-future-parents-on-the-path-to-build-a-family-301488032.html

SOURCE Phosphorus

