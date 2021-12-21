Dr. Anis Tebyanian- Making Strides In the Oral And Maxillofacial Industry

Dr. Tebyanian is not your average dentist or dental surgeon but as an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, he is qualified to treat a number of conditions surrounding the face and neck. While advancing his skills, his training included general surgery and plastic surgery. He specializes in reconstructive oral or jaw surgery, dental implants, cancers of the head, mouth and neck and facial trauma. In order to ensure that his patients always get the best outcomes, Dr. Tebyanian is always advancing his knowledge in his field to provide the best possible care to his patients, who he treats like his family.

OLNEY, Md., Dec.21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Dr. Anis Tebyanian is the friendly and experienced Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon and owner of Olney Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. While operating in the work environment, many of his patients have inquired about the man behind the coat. Before becoming a highly acclaimed Oral Maxillofacial Surgeon, Dr. Tebyanian spent his earlier years in his birthplace, Shiraz, Iran, where life was much more difficult because he came from nothing. Building life in Iran proved quite challenging, so in 2002 he took up residence in Great Falls, Virginia with his family. Dr. Tebyanian began his journey into dental medicine at George Mason University where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor's degree in Biology. He was then awarded his dental degree in 2010, from the University of Connecticut, School of Dental Medicine. He went on to pursue a double residency at Stony Brook Medical School, where he received his medical degree in 2013 and wrapped up his Oral Maxillofacial surgery residency program from Northwell Health Long Island, New York in 2016. Dr. T, as he is fondly referred, attributes his successful career to his mentors at his various learning grounds. They all offered him the encouragement and support he needed to become an excellent oral and maxillofacial surgeon.

Owing to his love of reconstructing and fixing things that no longer work correctly, Oral and maxillofacial surgery was Dr. Tebyanian's first choice. However, in January 2020, Dr. Tebyanian made the bold move to buy Olney Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, which has been in operation for over 20 years under the leadership of Dr. Mennitt and Dr. Daly. Dr. T had the opportunity to work with Drs. Mennitt and Daly for a while as they shared their knowledge and expertise. With a sturdy foundation of high quality patient care built by the previous owners, Dr. Tebyanian continues that tradition as he continues to put the needs of his patients first. Having his practice provide the full scope of maxillofacial surgery with focus on TMJ disorders, jaw surgery, facial trauma and other complex facial surgeries makes Dr. T happy, but what makes him really excited is the fact that locals no longer have to travel far to get the treatment they need, so he takes great pride in seeing his patients happy and satisfied after surgery.

"I can say attention to detail and treating every patient like family is a standard I believe makes me different from other oral or maxillofacial surgeons." -Dr. Anis Tebyanian, Principal of Olney Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

Dr. Tebyanian is not just your average dentist or dental surgeon, but as an oral maxillofacial surgeon, he is qualified to treat a number of conditions surrounding the face and neck. While advancing his skills, his training included general surgery and plastic surgery. He specializes in reconstructive oral or jaw surgery, dental implants, cancers of the head, mouth and neck and facial trauma. As a maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. T is also trained in anesthesiology so as to ensure his patients leave their appointment in as little pain as possible. Aside from that, he is affiliated with a number of medical centers where he can perform facial trauma surgery as a physician. In order to ensure that his patients always get the best outcomes, Dr. Tebyanian is always advancing his knowledge in his field to provide the best possible care to his patients, who are like his family.

As the saying goes, "Behind every successful man there is a woman." but behind Dr. Tebyanian there are two females, his wife and daughter. Raising a child in Maryland is quite different from growing up in Iran, but this is just a miniscule of what brings him stability daily. In his downtime, Dr. T takes advantage of what the open air has to offer with his family and friends. But like most other people, he enjoys catching up with his favorite television shows, reading and cooking.

Dr. Anis Tebyanian is consumed by oral and maxillofacial surgery because of his love for his job and his passion for helping people. Even in his inactive hours, his thoughts lead him back to what he can do to improve the quality of patient treatment. Anyone would be privileged to have Dr. T as their surgeon because his priority is healthy long-lasting patient relationships. Dr. Tebyanian and his team are always prepared to improve your well-being.

