Dr. Bal Nandra from IV Solution and Ketamine Centers of Chicago Is Espousing The Benefits Of Intravenous Ketamine Therapy

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago is the first private facility in the city to bring the benefits of ketamine therapy to its residents. The founder of the Chicago ketamine therapy clinic, Dr. Bal Nandra, is raising awareness of the many ways that ketamine therapy promises to improve the symptoms of a range of mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, bipolar, chronic pain, migraines, fibromyalgia, and others.

Dr. Bal Nandra, who trained at the prestigious University of Chicago Hospitals Department of Anesthesia and Critical Care, has nearly 20 years of experience in a clinical setting. He gives his opinion on the efficacy of ketamine treatments by saying, “Ketamine is an FDA-approved drug whose role in treating mental health disorders is currently being studied with great interest. I have kept abreast of the scientific research on ketamine and have come across several randomized clinical studies from the last two decades that show ketamine has a success rate as high as 80% when it comes to relieving the symptoms of treatment-resistant depression (TRD). I can vouch for these statistics as when I administer the treatment at my clinic, many patients say that they start feeling better about themselves immediately after the first or second infusion. Patients with suicidal tendencies have a particularly dramatic response to ketamine infusions as over 80% of them report complete elimination of intrusive thoughts of self-harm. With the backing of a mountain of research from prestigious universities and first-hand experience treating my own patients, I firmly believe that ketamine has the potential to become a game-changer for how we address treatment-resistant depression in this country. I urge you to find out more about ketamine and our treatments by heading over to this news page.”

IV Solution and Ketamine Centers of Chicago is rated at an A+ from the Better Business Bureau and is a member of the American Society of Ketamine Physicians. The clinic has maintained an impressive rating of 4.6 out of 5.0 from over 70 reviews on its Google My Business page. The reviews of the clinic are filled with testimonials from patients who call its IV infusion procedure “life-changing.” As part of its ketamine treatment plan for patients with depression, the clinic administers 6 ketamine infusions over a course of 2 weeks. Maintenance infusions are later recommended once every couple of months after the initial course. Each treatment lasts less than one hour. Ketamine treatments for chronic pain may last up to 4 hours.

The clinic’s office has been carefully designed to feel luxurious and cozy to ease its patients into making the most out of their ketamine infusion treatment. The center keeps all treatment plans completely private and maintains strict patient-doctor confidentiality. The clinic’s staff is comprised of licensed and experienced anesthesiologists and registered nurses. Its ketamine therapy services are provided in an outpatient setting using effective protocols in accordance with the highest industry standards. The clinic also offers NAD+ infusion treatments that are tailored to the needs of the patient which can include fighting anxiety or depression, anti-aging, or brain-booster.

The center also offers financial assistance for its programs through a partnership with The Serenity Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by Dr. Bal Nandra himself. The organization aims to help those with financial hardship reap the benefits of ketamine therapy. The Serenity Foundation says that its mission is to “improve the mental health of the community it serves by sponsoring ketamine infusion-based treatment for depression, PTSD, addiction, and other mental health issues to those struggling with financial means and failed conventional medications and treatments.”

IV Solution and Ketamine Centers of Chicago can be contacted at info@chicagoivsolution.com or (844) 948-6337 for a complimentary consultation or to book an appointment. The ketamine therapy facility can be visited at 712 North Dearborn Street, Chicago, Illinois 60654 from Monday to Friday from 8 AM to 6 PM.

