DR BANK ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH BOMBAS

DARIEN, Conn., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DR Bank is proud to partner with premium basics brand Bombas through their internal Giving Initiative program by donating 1,000 pairs of Bombas donation socks. Bombas is a comfort-focused, digitally native brand that provides elevated basics and helps those in need. The company was originally founded in 2013 because socks are the #1 most requested clothing item at homeless shelters. For every item purchased, a specially designed item is donated to the homeless community.

DR Bank & Person-to-Person

DR Bank chose to donate these socks to two local organizations, Person to Person and New Covenant Center.

Person to Person is a Darien, CT based organization that serves lower Fairfield County providing groceries, clothing, care programs, emergency assistance, and more to anyone in need. "We are so grateful to DR Bank and Bombas for this wonderful donation. These are beautiful, good quality socks and the people we serve will be so grateful to have them. We applaud this company and all others who commit themselves to giving back to the community." - Nancy Coughlin, Chief Executive Officer.

The New Covenant Center is a Stamford, CT based organization that provides food and services to the local homeless population. "New Covenant Center is grateful to accept the 500 adult-sized pairs of socks donation from DR Bank and the partnership they have with NYC apparel company, Bombas. DR Bank has been a longtime supporter of New Covenant and we're excited to have them onboard - focusing on our Toiletry Program for our Café clients." - John Gutman, Executive Director.

"To be able to partner with such a socially conscious organization like Bombas to benefit two great local charities, is a wonderful opportunity for the Bank! DR Bank has been giving back to local charities throughout Fairfield County since we opened our doors in 2006 We hope to do much more of this in 2022 and years to come!" – John Barbalaco, EVP & Chief Banking Officer.

DR Bank is headquartered in Darien with a branch in Rowayton. It offers a full range of consumer and commercial products delivered with extraordinary personal service. Visit drank.com for more information and follow us on Facebook & LinkedIn as well.

DR Bank & New Covenant Center
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-bank-announces-partnership-with-bombas-301552252.html

SOURCE DR Bank

