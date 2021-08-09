U.S. markets closed

'Dr. Bomi Joseph Healthcare Scholarship Fund' Announces Summer 2021 Healthcare Scholarship And Winner Of Spring 2021 Healthcare Scholarship

·3 min read

Winner of ‘Dr. Bomi Joseph Spring 2021 Healthcare Scholarship' is Ms. Jasmine Dantzler of Temple University, Philadelphia, PA.

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / The ‘Dr. Bomi Joseph Healthcare Scholarship Fund' is proud to announce Jasmine Dantzler of Temple University in Philadelphia, PA, as the winner of the ‘Dr. Bomi Joseph Spring 2021 Healthcare Scholarship'.

Jasmine is enrolled in the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at Temple University. She wants to make a major impact as a woman, a black woman, and a first-generation college student that will nurture lives and the way physical therapy is imparted. Physical therapy is the practice of healing a person's physical body with hands-on care, stretching procedures, and exercise. Much like Dr. Joseph, Jasmine emphasizes the power of the mind, thoughts, diet, and natural substance intake as keys to wellbeing. She has studied the intake of plants and chlorophyll on herself and found them to give her much more energy, suppress her anxiety, and improve her digestive system skin, nails, and hair. Jasmine is a deserving candidate for this award because she continues Dr. Joseph's mission of making pharmacognosy a mainstay of Integrative Medicine.

Peak Health Center is now accepting applications for the ‘Dr. Bomi Joseph Summer 2021 Healthcare Scholarship'. Candidates must submit an essay of 500 words or less, explaining why they chose their field of study and what they think they can contribute to their profession. A competitive piece should stand out from the rest by being exciting and inspiring to read! The most compelling application will be selected and the winner will be notified- if they meet the required qualifications.

A letter of acceptance or other proof of enrollment at a post-secondary educational institution must be submitted along with an essay to be considered.

Students have until the deadline of midnight on August 31, 2021, to submit their essays and verification documents. The winner will be announced on September 15th, 2021.

To complete the application process, please visit the following link:

http://www.drbomijosephscholarships.com/

About Dr. Bomi Joseph Healthcare Scholarship Fund

Dr. Bomi Joseph is an experienced healthcare professional and the Director of Peak Health in Los Gatos, California. He is a strong proponent of measuring & improving health, functional fitness, low-calorie density foods, and "Agelessness." He believes a majority of modern health issues are caused by unnatural lifestyles and habits. He has also shown that, in certain cases, natural herbs can be healthier and more effective than drugs. By using our body as it was designed for, and by keeping connected with nature, most people can cultivate health throughout their lives.

For more information on Dr. Bomi Joseph Healthcare Scholarship Fund', please visit the website.

For more information on Dr. Bomi Joseph, please visit the website.

For further details on Peak Health Center, visit: https://peak.health/

Contact Info:

Dr. Bomi Joseph Healthcare Scholarship Fund
admin@peak.health
http://www.drbomijosephscholarships.com/

SOURCE: Peak Health Center



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658994/Dr-Bomi-Joseph-Healthcare-Scholarship-Fund-Announces-Summer-2021-Healthcare-Scholarship-And-Winner-Of-Spring-2021-Healthcare-Scholarship

