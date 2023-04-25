Dr. Brian Blick Grant For Healthcare Students Supports Innovative Solutions to Global Healthcare Problems

ELK CITY, Okla., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Brian Blick Grant for Healthcare Students is now accepting applications for its annual scholarship program. Dr. Brian Blick, a Board Certified Anesthesiologist based in Elk City Oklahoma, is dedicated to supporting healthcare students who demonstrate a commitment to improving healthcare and propose innovative solutions to national or global healthcare problems. The grant provides financial support to students pursuing a degree in a healthcare field and encourages them to become leaders in health policy and research.



To be eligible for the Dr. Brian Blick Grant for Healthcare Students, applicants must be currently enrolled in an accredited college or university pursuing a degree in a healthcare field, including pre-medicine, nursing, physical therapy, medical laboratory science, or any other allied health program. High school students preparing to enter university for a healthcare degree are also eligible to apply.

The scholarship amount is $1,000, and winners may use the money for tuition, books, or living expenses related to their education. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is October 15, 2023, and the winner will be announced on November 15, 2023.

Applicants must submit an essay of 1000 words or less answering the following question: “What is a national or global healthcare problem that concerns you, and what innovative solutions do you propose to address it?” The essay must demonstrate a strong commitment to healthcare and propose innovative solutions to national or global healthcare problems.

Dr. Brian Blick, the founder of the scholarship, said, “I am passionate about supporting students who are committed to improving healthcare and addressing the challenges facing the industry. The Dr. Brian Blick Grant for Healthcare Students aims to provide financial support to students who want to make a difference in the world and encourage them to become leaders in health policy and research.”

Dr. Blick grew up in Edmond, Oklahoma, and pursued his academic aspirations at the University of Oklahoma, where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 2004. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2007, before enrolling at Ross University School of Medicine, where he graduated in 2013. After completing his residency at the University of Kansas in 2017, Dr. Blick and his wife, Lauren, moved to Elk City, where he began his work as the Chief of Anesthesia at Great Plains Regional Medical Center, managed by Western Oklahoma Anesthesia Consultants. Dr. Blick later founded Western Oklahoma Pain Specialists.

The Dr. Brian Blick Grant for Healthcare Students is an excellent opportunity for healthcare students to pursue their dreams and create positive change in the field of healthcare. For more information and to apply for the scholarship, please visit the official website at https://drbrianblickgrant.com.

CONTACT: Contact Information: Spokesperson: Dr. Brian Blick Organization: Dr. Brian Blick Grant Website: https://drbrianblickgrant.com Email: apply@drbrianblickgrant.com



