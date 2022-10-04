U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,790.93
    +112.50 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,316.32
    +825.43 (+2.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,176.41
    +360.97 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.77
    +66.90 (+3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.27
    -0.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.00
    +3.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9986
    +0.0159 (+1.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    -0.0340 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1475
    +0.0155 (+1.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1550
    -0.4650 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,305.47
    +751.11 (+3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.91
    +15.47 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Dr. Brian Donley Named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at NewYork-Presbyterian

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewYork-Presbyterian has named Dr. Brian Donley executive vice president and chief operating officer, effective January 9, 2023. He joins from Cleveland Clinic, where he most recently served as chief executive officer of Cleveland Clinic London. Dr. Donley will succeed Dr. Laura L. Forese, who plans to retire next year after nearly four decades of extraordinary service to NewYork-Presbyterian.

NewYork-Presbyterian
NewYork-Presbyterian

Dr. Donley will direct the strategy and operations of NewYork-Presbyterian. He will be responsible for achieving the health care system's operating targets and implementing its patient-centered strategic vision and culture across the enterprise. "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Brian Donley," said Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian. "Dr. Donley is an experienced leader, educator and innovator, whose vision and commitment to excellence, quality and compassion will be a tremendous asset to our health care system, our patients and the communities we serve."

"I am thrilled to join NewYork-Presbyterian," said Dr. Donley. "Throughout my career, I have been committed to transforming health care by prioritizing an ethos of empathy for our patients, their families, and one another, and focusing on our shared humanity. I am honored to be working with the outstanding team at NewYork-Presbyterian and our two renowned medical schools, Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons."

"I'm very pleased to welcome Dr. Donley and want to congratulate him on his new role," said Dr. Katrina Armstrong, dean of the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and chief executive officer of Columbia University Irving Medical Center. "We look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership with NewYork-Presbyterian and to working together to deliver the most advanced and compassionate care to our patients."

"We look forward to working with Dr. Donley in his new role," said Dr. Augustine M.K. Choi, Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine and Provost for Medical Affairs at Cornell University. "We take pride in our collaboration with NewYork-Presbyterian to bring groundbreaking research to the bedside and provide outstanding, patient-centered care."

Dr. Donley comes to NewYork-Presbyterian with extensive expertise in clinical medicine and hospital operations. Since joining Cleveland Clinic as an orthopedic surgeon in 1996, he has held numerous leadership positions within the health system, including chief of the clinical enterprise. Previously, he served as president of the Cleveland Clinic regional hospitals and family health centers and as vice chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery.

In his most recent position as CEO of Cleveland Clinic London, Dr. Donley led the development and opening of Cleveland Clinic's first hospital in Europe. Dr. Donley is a professor of surgery at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine and fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons, England.

Dr. Donley attended the University of Notre Dame, graduating Phi Beta Kappa. He graduated with distinction from the University of Michigan Medical School and completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Michigan. He also attended Harvard Business School, completing the Advanced Management Program.

NewYork-Presbyterian

NewYork-Presbyterian is one of the nation's most comprehensive, integrated academic healthcare systems, encompassing 10 hospitals across the Greater New York area, nearly 200 primary and specialty care clinics and medical groups, and an array of telemedicine services.

A leader in medical education, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is the only academic medical center in the nation affiliated with two world-class medical schools, Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. This collaboration means patients have access to the country's leading physicians, the full range of medical specialties, latest innovations in care, and research that is developing cures and saving lives.

Founded 250 years ago, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital has a long legacy of medical breakthroughs and innovation, from the invention of the Pap test to pioneering the groundbreaking heart valve replacement procedure called TAVR.

NewYork-Presbyterian's 48,000 employees and affiliated physicians are dedicated to providing the highest quality, most compassionate care to New Yorkers and patients from across the country and around the world.

For more information, visit www.nyp.org and find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Dr. Brian Donley // Credit: NewYork-Presbyterian
Dr. Brian Donley // Credit: NewYork-Presbyterian
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-brian-donley-named-executive-vice-president-and-chief-operating-officer-at-newyork-presbyterian-301640932.html

SOURCE NewYork-Presbyterian

Recommended Stories

  • Bluebird Bio's 2nd Approval Doesn't Guarantee Survival

    Fewer still earn multiple regulatory approvals. Bluebird Bio is one of the lucky exceptions after earning FDA approval for Zynteglo and Skysona in the third quarter. An exodus of executives, a precariously low cash position, and a fierce competitive landscape suggest the gene therapy pioneer still may not live up to expectations.

  • Clovis Oncology's Rubraca Hits Primary Goal In Prostate Cancer Settings

    Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) announced topline data from the Phase 3 TRITON3 trial, demonstrating that Rubraca monotherapy treatment significantly improved radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) compared with the control group. The control group consisted of the physician's choice of docetaxel, abiraterone acetate, or enzalutamide. The safety profile of Rubraca observed in the TRITON3 study was consistent with Rubraca labeling. Related: FDA's Recommendation Before Clovis Submits Rub

  • 3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), and Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) are developing remarkable therapies that, instead of merely treating disorders, have the potential to cure them or at least make an impact that no other drug has to date. The reason that's not a big cause for alarm is that the company's second-quarter revenue of $2.86 billion would be up 20% over the same period in 2021 if its COVID-19 therapy, REGEN-COV, was excluded from total revenue. The company's sales of the treatment ended late last year when government contracts for the therapy ended.

  • Why Novavax's (NVAX) COVID Vaccine Struggles for Market Share?

    Despite being the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine in many markets, Novavax's (NVAX) delayed product launch severely affected the company's prospects.

  • Why Top-Rated Biotechs Apellis, Belite Are Among The Worst Performers Today

    Apellis and Belite Bio were among the worst-performing biotech stocks Monday after presenting test results in two eye diseases.

  • Why SIGA Technologies Stock Fell 31.7% in September

    SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ: SIGA), a pharmaceutical company that specializes in health security countermeasures against biological, chemical, radiological, and nuclear attacks, along with vaccines and therapies to treat emerging infectious diseases, saw its shares fall 31.7% in September, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The company manufactures TPOXX (tecovirimat), a vaccine against monkeypox. On Sept. 19, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that the vaccine, initially developed to prevent smallpox, should be restricted to only those patients with severe monkeypox disease or at high risk of severe cases of monkeypox, including people with weakened immune systems or skin conditions, such as eczema or HIV that is not virally suppressed.

  • KalVista shares slide 47% premarket after company halts trial of treatment for hereditary angioedema

    KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares tumbled 47% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the company said it's halting a Phase 2 trial of a treatment for hereditary angioedema, after multiple patients showed liver enzyme elevations. No patients had concomitant elevation of bilirubin levels and all were asymptomatic, the company said in a statement. "We made the difficult decision to terminate KOMPLETE because we concluded that the emerging safety profile of the current formulation will not meet our re

  • The Next Pandemic? Vir Biotechnology Just Signed A $1 Billion Deal To Work On It

    Vir Biotechnology inked a deal Tuesday worth up to $1 billion for its experimental flu treatment, leading Vir stock to surge.

  • Pfizer's Covid Sales Are Expected To Decline, Again — Is PFE Stock Now A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a sell on an expected decline for Covid vaccine sales in the third quarter? Is PFE stock now a sell?

  • Is Eli Lilly Stock a Buy Following This Competitor's Major Win?

    Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) was already having a great year in the stock market, but on Sept. 28, the company's shares jumped by about 7%. The move happened after biotech giant Biogen and its partner Esai reported positive top-line results from a phase 3 clinical trial for an Alzheimer's disease (AD) therapy candidate, lecanemab. Eli Lilly is working on its own AD treatment, donanemab, and the market counted Biogen's win as Eli Lilly's too.

  • Novo Nordisk Touts Another Once-Weekly Insulin Icodec Win In Type 2 Diabetes

    Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) has completed posting topline results across its six Phase 3a clinical trials in the ONWARDS program of once-weekly insulin icodec in people with diabetes. In ONWARDS 5 study, once-weekly insulin icodec was found to be non-inferior to once-daily basal insulin in reducing HbA1c. With that, the 52-week open-label trial met its primary endpoint at the end of the study. Novo’s icodec led to a reduction of -1.68% points on HbA1c, compared to -1.31% for the once-daily cont

  • Quest Diagnostics (DGX) & Peers Progress With Monkeypox Testing

    Quest Diagnostics in its latest media report notes that demand for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing declined in August compared to the prior month.

  • Could This Biosimilar Drug Candidate Be a Hit for Novartis?

    On Sept. 19, Novartis (NYSE: NVS) shared positive news with investors regarding the clinical trial results for its biosimilar drug candidate to Amgen's (NASDAQ: AMGN) osteoporosis medicine Prolia. With Prolia set to lose exclusivity in the U.S. in 2025, Novartis could be close to booking some revenue from its biosimilar drug. Let's go over the outcome of the clinical trial and the U.S. osteoporosis market to figure this out.

  • Vir's stock gains 10% after announcing new flu contract with the U.S.

    Shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc. were up 10.2% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said it received a contract from the U.S. government that is worth up $1 billion to develop treatments for the flu and other "infectious disease threats." As part of the agreement, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority is investing $55 million into the development of a prophylactic monoclonal antibody against seasonal and pandemic flu. Vir's stock is down 52.3% this year, while t

  • Labcorp finalizes agreement with Ascension, will manage hospital's laboratories in 10 states

    With an agreement for a strategic collaboration finalized, Burlington-based Labcorp will now manage the hospital-based laboratories of Ascension, one of the nation's largest health systems, in 10 states. Labcorp has also acquired select related assets of Ascension's outreach laboratory business.

  • Can Biogen (BIIB) Navigate Multiple Challenges & Grow Again?

    Most of Biogen's (BIIB) key drugs are facing declining sales. Despite these challenges, we are hopeful that potential new product launches such as lecanemab, zuranolone and additional biosimilars can help revive growth.

  • How Long After Having COVID Are You Actually Protected Against Infection? Here's What To Know

    If you’ve recently recovered from COVID-19, you’re probably wondering how long you’ll be immune to infection. As we continue to navigate how to handle new variants and stay safe throughout the pandemic, it’s important to understand how immunity works. There are different types of immunity: ...

  • Vir Biotechnology Stock Jumps on $1 Billion Government Deal

    The biomedical company will use the majority of the money to develop solutions for seasonal and pandemic influenza.

  • Democratic super PAC rolls out multimillion-dollar ad buy targeting Oz on ‘miracle’ medications, investments

    A super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is rolling out a multimillion-dollar ad buy targeting Pennsylvania Republican Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz on his drug company investments and his backing of “miracle” medical solutions. “He calls himself a doctor. But Doctor Oz sold out his patients. On his TV show, Oz promoted…

  • Can AbbVie's (ABBV) New Drugs Make up for Lost Humira Sales?

    AbbVie's (ABBV) new drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, are faring well, bolstered by approval in new indications. They are expected to drive revenues once Humira loses U.S. exclusivity in 2023.