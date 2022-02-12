Dr. Carlos Chacon of Divino Plastic Surgery Discusses Why the Popularity of Male Plastic Surgery is Rising

Dr. Carlos Chacon recently discussed why the popularity of male plastic surgery is on the rise.

BONITA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2022 / In 2014, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons stated that women accounted for 92 percent of plastic surgery procedures. Women have long dominated the market for plastic surgery, but Dr. Carlos Chacon states that this is quickly changing.

Dr. Chacon explains that men have been catching up quickly in recent years, as plastic surgery for men becomes less taboo. The pandemic caused these numbers to rise even more rapidly.

The Pandemic and Male Plastic Surgery

Dr. Chacon explains that the pandemic made plastic surgery among men more socially acceptable. Men began to notice facial imperfections and aging while looking back at themselves in Zoom meetings. Increased time on social media is also a motivating factor.

Dr. Carlos Chacon states that several plastic surgery procedures became more popular among men after pandemic lockdowns ceased.

Popular Plastic Surgery Procedures Among Men

Men and women share a lot of similarities in the areas of the face they desire to change. However, female clients tend to seek more body-based surgical procedures than men, such as breast augmentation and liposuction. The following are some of the most popular plastic surgery procedures among men right now.

Chin Augmentation

A defined jawline and chiseled chin have been viewed as attractive in men for decades. That's one reason why many men are choosing chin augmentation surgeries. This procedure typically includes repositioning the jawbone, an FDA-approved implant, or sculpting the jawline through liposuction.

Rhinoplasty

Rhinoplasty is a term used to describe a variety of nose surgeries. It was the No. 1 most popular plastic surgery procedure in 2020.

"Rhinoplasty has always been a popular procedure, but we've seen it become even more desired due to the 'Zoom Boom,'" Dr. Chacon said. "The nose is the most central feature on the face and imperfections are noticeable. We're seeing a big desire to remove those imperfections or reshape the nose"

Dr. Chacon explains that many clients are currently wanting to reshape the bridge of the nose, alter large nostrils, or change the tip of the nose. Some want to change their entire profile.

Blepharoplasty

Eyelid surgery, or blepharoplasty, was the second most popular procedure in the plastic surgery industry in 2020. This procedure can lift drooping eyelids and help remove bags under the eyes. Dr. Chacon removes excess fat and eyelid skin to offer a younger, refreshed look. Eyelid surgery may also help improve the quality of life for individuals whose drooping eyelids obstruct their vision.

Dr. Carlos Chacon

Dr. Carlos Chacon is a plastic surgeon with expertise in cosmetic surgery, aesthetic surgery, total body contouring, complex revision surgery, and much more. He has a passion for his field and states that his ultimate reward is seeing a smile on a client's face when they love their new look.

