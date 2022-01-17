U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.32
    +0.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.70
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1413
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3649
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5870
    +0.3870 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,124.38
    -931.75 (-2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,010.79
    -14.94 (-1.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Dr. Chloé Sylvestre Joins MedSpa Partners

·2 min read

MSP Enters Québec with Acquisition of Montréal's Leading Medical Aesthetics Clinic

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP") is proud to welcome Dr. Chloé Sylvestre and her team at Clinique Chloé to its top-tier Canadian medical aesthetics platform. Led by Dr. Sylvestre and her husband Maxime Suprenant, Clinique Chloé has been a leader in Montréal's dermatology and medical aesthetic market since 2015. Together with their team of experts, Clinique Chloé prides itself on providing the highest standards of patient experience while maintaining an intimate and familiar atmosphere.

MedSpa Partners Inc Logo (CNW Group/MedSpa Partners Inc.)
MedSpa Partners Inc Logo (CNW Group/MedSpa Partners Inc.)

Speaking about her reasons for joining MedSpa Partners, Dr. Sylvestre shared, "We have worked diligently to build Clinique Chloé and to make it one of the most trusted clinics in Québec. When considering a partner that would help us grow even further - while also preserving our legacy - MSP was the clear choice. MSP shares our dedication to providing the best possible patient experience, as well as our belief that the patient experience should be a unique, personalized one. We've accomplished this by assembling an outstanding clinic team and honing our unique approach to creating personalized treatment plans for our patients. Joining MSP allows us to keep this unique approach, as well as the unique brand that our patients know and trust. I look forward to working with MSP to continue to grow our practice, develop our team, and bring our exceptional experience to even more patients."

MSP CEO Dominic Mazzone commented, "MSP's industry-leading track record of acquiring the best clinics and the best partners in the industry continues as we enter into Québec. Dr. Sylvestre, Maxime, and their team at Clinique Chloé are renowned for combining the highest standards of medical practice with empathy and artistry to provide natural, highly personalized outcomes for all of their patients. Clinique Chloé is one of the largest and most prestigious clinics in the country and will be operating as MSP's flagship location in Montréal. With this acquisition, we look forward to welcoming more like-minded, top-tier Québec-based clinics to the platform in the near future."

About MedSpa Partners Inc.

MedSpa Partners is acquiring Canada's leading Medical Aesthetics clinics, with the goal of allowing our industry-leading partners to achieve their personal and professional aspirations by creating world-class customer experiences through support, collaboration, and community. MSP is a portfolio company of Persistence Capital Partners, Canada's leading private equity fund exclusively focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare field.

SOURCE MedSpa Partners Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/17/c0187.html

