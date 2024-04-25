DR Congo presses Apple over minerals supply chain, lawyers say

FILE PHOTO: Labourers work at an open shaft of the SMB coltan mine near the town of Rubaya·Reuters
Reuters
Updated 2 min read
0
In this article:

KINSHASA (Reuters) -Democratic Republic of Congo is pushing Apple Inc for more information about its supply chain over concerns it may be tainted with conflict minerals sourced from the country, international lawyers engaged by Congo said on Thursday.

Congo, particularly its eastern region, has been plagued by violence since the 1990s, killing millions as struggles over national identity, ethnicity, and resources saw neighbouring countries invade and a myriad of armed groups spring up.

Conflict has arisen over the control of illicit trade in tin and gold as well as in coltan and tantalum - widely used in cell phones and computers - all mined in Congo before being smuggled out through neighbouring Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi.

In September 2023, Congo President Felix Tshisekedi met with international law firm Amsterdam & Partners LLP to investigate the supply chain of tin, tungsten and tantalum - known as 3T minerals - due to concerns about illegal exports, the law firm said.

It said it had notified Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday of a series of questions based on fears about its supply chain and also wrote to Apple subsidiaries in France, requesting answers within three weeks.

"Although Apple has affirmed that it verifies the origins of minerals it uses to manufacture its products, those claims do not appear to be based on concrete, verifiable evidence," Amsterdam said in a statement on Thursday.

"The world's eyes are wide shut: Rwanda's production of key 3T minerals is near zero, and yet big tech companies say their minerals are sourced in Rwanda," it said.

Apple referred Reuters to its latest Conflict Minerals Report.

It said that 100% of identified smelters and refiners in the supply chain for all applicable Apple products manufactured in 2023 had participated in an independent third-party conflict minerals audit for 3T minerals and gold (3TG).

"We found no reasonable basis for concluding that any of the smelters or refiners of 3TG determined to be in our supply chain as of December 31, 2023 directly or indirectly financed or benefited armed groups in the DRC or an adjoining country," the Apple report said.

The Amsterdam statement coincided with the release of a report by the law firm accusing Rwanda and private entities of laundering 3T and other conflict minerals from Congo.

Rwanda and Congo's governments did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Congo is the world's leading producer of tantalum, followed by Rwanda. It is also the number one producer of copper and cobalt, a key ingredient in electric batteries.

Most of Congo's mineral resources are concentrated in the east, where insecurity has worsened since a rebel group known as the M23 made a major comeback in March 2022.

(Reporting by Sonia Rolley and Ange KasongoAdditional reporting by Philbert Girinema and Sofia ChristensenWriting by Sofia Christensen;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Can China’s tech giants succeed where Apple failed?

    GlobalData's perspective from Auto China 2024

  • Congo questions Apple over knowledge of conflict minerals in its supply chain

    Congo ’s government is questioning Apple about the tech company’s knowledge of “blood minerals” from a conflict zone in the African country that could be smuggled into its supply chains and is demanding answers within three weeks. A group of international lawyers representing Congo said Thursday that they sent letters to Apple’s CEO Tim Cook and its French subsidiary this week, raising concerns about human rights violations involving the minerals extracted from mines in the country’s troubled east that might end up being used in the company’s products.

  • Spotify says Apple has rejected its app update with price information for EU users

    The Swedish company submitted a new version of its app to Apple with basic pricing and website information, which is a minimum requirement under the European Commission's ruling in its music streaming case, it said in a post on X on Wednesday. Spotify said the Cupertino, California based-Apple rejected its update in a response directly sent to the company. Apple and the European Commission did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Apple loses top spot in China market with shipments down 6.6% in Q1, data shows

    Honor and Huawei were tied for the top spot, with Honor's market share rising to 17.1% and Huawei's share climbing to 17%, IDC said, while the iPhone maker's market share fell to 15.6%. The IDC declares a statistical tie when the difference between the share of revenue or shipments between two or more vendors is 0.1% or less. "Apple's price promotions in the quarter were unable to mitigate the impact of the intense competition from Android players," Arthur Guo, senior research analyst at IDC China said in the report.

  • Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Enphase Energy, Tesla and Boeing

    Enphase Energy, Tesla and Boeing are part of the Zacks Investment Ideas article.

  • Mark Zuckerberg got $24.4 million in ‘other compensation’ in 2023—but Meta also treated staff well, with the median employee making $379,000

    On paper, Mark Zuckerberg is Meta’s lowest-paid employee, with a $1 dollar salary and no bonus.

  • $433 Billion Gone! One Stock Loses More Value Than Tesla

    Tesla's loss of $328.3 billion this year in stock value certainly hurts. But it's only the second-largest market value loss in the S&P 500.

  • Chipotle Tells Staff to Skip Chicken as Demand Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is telling its employees not to include chicken in their own meals, as surging customer demand has crimped supply.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks MarketHow to Get a Meeting With the UAE’s $1.5 Trilli

  • Retire at 65? It’s More Like 62.

    Americans stop working earlier than planned, but tend to enjoy retirement. There is a big gap between how workers envision the timing of retirement and the reality for retirees, according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute’s latest installment of its 34-year survey of workers and retirees released Thursday. This was the median answer to the question for workers and remains the default age of retirement in the popular imagination.

  • JPMorgan’s ‘Bloody Friday’: Why Several Top Financial Advisors Jumped Ship the Same Day

    Six teams managing nearly $15 billion in total assets quit JPMorgan Chase’s brokerage unit to join competitors last Friday. Here’s what may have triggered their departures.