Dr. Edward Fry is New American College of Cardiology President

·3 min read

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward T. A. Fry, MD, FACC, today begins his one-year term as president of the American College of Cardiology, a nonprofit cardiovascular medical society representing over 54,000 cardiologist and cardiovascular care team members around the world.

Dr. Edward Fry is the new president of the American College of Cardiology. Fry will serve a one-year term leading the over 56,000 member organization that is the professional home of the entire cardiovascular care team.
"I am looking forward to learning from and working with ACC's members as they lead transformational cardiovascular care to improve heart health and close gaps in access, value, experience, wellness and equity," Fry said.

Fry has been an ACC member for almost 30 years, during which time he's been involved in leadership roles on both the national level and at the Indiana state level. He most recently served as vice-president of the ACC and previously served as president and governor of ACC's Indiana Chapter, on the ACC Board of Trustees and MedAxiom's Board of Managers. He has held positions on several ACC committees, councils, and task forces, including the Nominating Committee, Interventional Section Leadership Council, and Board of Trustees Task Force on Clinician Well-Being.

Fry is an interventional and general cardiologist at Ascension Indiana St. Vincent Heart Center in Indianapolis and chair of the Ascension National Cardiovascular Service Line. He helped launch Navion Healthcare Solutions, a data quality management software company owned by Ascension, where he previously served as board chair.

Originally from Ireland, Fry moved to Downers Grove, Illinois, when he was almost 7 years old. After completing his undergraduate degree at Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa, Fry moved to St. Louis to attend medical school at Washington University School of Medicine.

He completed his residency in internal medicine and fellowship in general cardiology at Washington University/Barnes-Jewish Hospital as well as completing a two-year cardiovascular research fellowship focused on pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics of native and genetically modified plasminogen activators. After fellowship, he remained at Washington University as assistant professor and medical director of the cardiac transplant program before moving to Indianapolis in 1991 to complete an interventional cardiology fellowship at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital – Indianapolis.

Other new ACC officers for 2022-2023 are Vice President B. Hadley Wilson, MD, FACC; Board of Trustees members Pamela Bowe Morris, MD, FACC, and Ed W. Childs, MD, FACS; Membership Committee Chair Joseph Edward Marine, MD, MBA, FACC; Board of Governors Chair Malissa Wood, MD, FACC, and Board of Governors Chair-Elect Nicole Lohr, MD, PhD, FACC.

The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the mission of the College and its 54,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, performance standards and practice guidelines. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world-renowned JACC Journals, operates national clinical data registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more, visit acc.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-edward-fry-is-new-american-college-of-cardiology-president-301517206.html

SOURCE American College of Cardiology

