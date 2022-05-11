Dr. Fisher’s Medical Weight Loss & Aesthetic Centers

The leading medical weight loss and body sculpting clinic announced the launch of its new website. According to the clinic, the new website is mobile-friendly and easier to use.

Dr. Fisher's Medical Weight Loss & Aesthetic Centers Announces Their New Website

The leading medical weight loss and body sculpting clinic announced the launch of its new website. According to the clinic, the new website is mobile-friendly and easier to use.

Philadelphia, PA, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Fisher’s Medical Weight Loss & Aesthetic Centers announced the launch of their newly redesigned website. Unlike the previous one, the latest website is mobile-friendly and, according to the company, is easy to use. Users can now book their appointment with the doctor directly online. In addition, the new website offers more information about medical weight loss and body sculpting for those who may be interested. By providing more information online we have offered our patients the details they need to make informed decisions on pursuing their aesthetic goals.

Dr. Fisher’s Medical Weight Loss & Aesthetic Centers is owned and operated mainly by Board Certified Family Physician Dr. Jon Fisher.



Dr. Fisher’s Medical Weight Loss & Aesthetic Centers

Dr. Fisher is one of the leading names in the medical weight loss and body sculpting industry. He has been helping individuals look better by losing weight and removing cellulite using nonsurgical weight loss methods. Over the years, the clinic’s methods have proven to be highly successful evident from the growing number of people visiting it.

Readers can check out Dr. Fisher’s Medical Weight Loss & Aesthetic Centers' new website by visiting https://www.bodybyfishernow.com.

“Many of our patients had complained that our website didn’t reflect the quality and type of services we provided. That’s when we decided to overhaul the website to accurately reflect what we do and provide prospective patients with more information. I think the website turned out pretty good, and now all we need is to update it with information continually.” Said one of the representatives for Dr. Fisher’s Medical Weight Loss & Aesthetic Centers.

She added, “Since our site went live, many people have complimented us on the new look and have said that it has made it easier for them to use. We are also expecting to see a greater number of people come to us via our website.”





Story continues

About Dr. Fisher’s Medical Weight Loss & Aesthetic Centers

Dr. Fisher’s Medical Weight Loss & Aesthetic Centers is owned and operated mainly by Board Certified Family Physician Dr. Jon Fisher. He is a recognized authority on weight loss, body contouring, and lowering cholesterol under medical supervision. In addition, the doctor is also a member of the American Society of Bariatric Physicians. The doctor has been helping patients lose weight for over 32 years, helping them avoid lap band weight loss surgery by using a non-surgical approach. Our medical providers are the heart of our clinic. They take the time to hear your concerns and treat you as a person - not a diagnosis. Our physicians have diverse backgrounds/specialties and are dedicated to providing the most up-to-date, high-quality medicine you’ll find anywhere. Take a moment to learn more about our medical team. To schedule a Free Consultation at one of our 4 weight loss centers, give us a call or use our online scheduler.

###

Dr. Fisher's Medical Weight Loss Centers

Newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com

Attachment



