Dr. Funda Suer Joins Quadrant Biosciences as EVP of Clinical Diagnostics and CLIA Laboratory Director

·3 min read

Suer to expand molecular genetic testing portfolio at Quadrant

SYRACUSE, N.Y., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Biosciences Inc., a developer of novel molecular diagnostics, announced that Dr. Funda Suer has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Clinical Diagnostics and CLIA Laboratory Director. In this role, Funda will lead and support Laboratory Services in the development and adoption of new assays.

Fundu Suer, PhD, ACMG, DABMGG
Fundu Suer, PhD, ACMG, DABMGG

Dr. Suer joins Quadrant from Mount Sinai Genomics, Sem4, where she served most recently as Senior Director of Clinical Laboratory and Head of Diagnostic Testing. There she played a key role in the successful submission of many laboratory-developed diagnostic tests (LDT) to the New York State Department of Health (NYS DOH) and test launches.  Dr. Suer has extensive experience with molecular genetic testing and will be instrumental in expanding the company's molecular testing portfolio.

Dr. Suer received her PhD in medical genetics at Gulhane Military Medical Academy in Turkey, and completed her postdoctoral residency/fellowship training program in clinical molecular genetics at the National Institute of Health Genomic Research Institute (NIH-NHGRI). Additionally, she is a diplomate of the American Board of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ABMGG), a fellow of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG), is certified by the NYS DOH as a clinical director in molecular genetic testing and a member of the American College of Medical Genetics. Dr. Suer previously established genetics training programs as training laboratory site director through Harvard University at Quest Diagnostics, and served as a program director, and Associate Professor at Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine for the ABMGG Laboratory Genetics Training Program.

"I'm honored to be joining this world-class team and couldn't be more excited about what's possible by bringing the cutting-edge Quadrant technologies and informatics to broader patient populations." said Dr Suer.

Her career is rooted in bringing clinical transformational testing technologies to patients and crafting strategies to enable broader access to diagnostics for personalized medicine. She has overseen multiple commercial laboratories as Senior Clinical Laboratory Director and corporate brand transformations, as well as academic laboratories and helped bring the first NY state approved hearing loss test to the market, enabling a new standard of care for patients.

"We are so pleased to have Dr. Suer join our Laboratory Services team," said  Rita Romano, President of Quadrant Laboratories. "She brings a wealth of expertise in molecular genetic testing, a focus on patient-centric business strategies and an ability to lead and inspire that will help advance our clinical diagnostics testing. We look forward to a new era of genomics with Quadrant at the forefront," continued Romano.

About Quadrant Biosciences
Quadrant Biosciences is a biotech company developing molecular diagnostic solutions for large-scale health issues. The company has entered into collaborative research relationships with a number of institutions including SUNY Upstate Medical University and Penn State University to explore and develop novel biomarker technologies with a focus on autism spectrum disorder, concussion injuries, and Parkinson's disease. Recently, it has leveraged its expertise in RNA analysis to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Quadrant participates in the Start-up NY program, a New York State economic development program. For more information about Quadrant, please visit www.quadrantbiosciences.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-funda-suer-joins-quadrant-biosciences-as-evp-of-clinical-diagnostics-and-clia-laboratory-director-301558424.html

SOURCE Quadrant Biosciences Inc.

