Dr. Furnas, Co- Founder of Allegro Medspa First to Bring Cliovana™ to Sonoma County and Marin County

Dr. Heather Furnas of Sonoma County and Marin County, CA brings Cliovana to Allegro Medspa - the first completely non-invasive, patented treatment designed specifically to improve women's arousal levels and their orgasm frequency and intensity.

SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A prominent leader in female health, Dr. Heather Furnas, of Allegro Medspa, is adding this first-of-its-kind treatment for women to her practice. Cliovana is the fastest growing, non-invasive female sexual wellness treatment in North America.

Allegro Medspa is located in the heart of Santa Rosa. They offer innovative and quality aesthetic care for patients in northern California. Allegro has received a national top 1% Black Diamond Award from multiple medical manufacturers including Botox and Juvederm every year since 2012. They offer a personalized, integrative and functional approach to healthcare delivered by qualified, compassionate and experienced providers.

Dr. Furnas describes her practice as a place where women can feel comfortable talking about their sexual health needs with her extended medical and support team. Dr. Furnas and her team are focused on bridging the Orgasm Gap. 70% of women don't orgasm during sex. Furnas quotes "There's a giant gap between what women want from sex, and what they get." In fact, recent studies show 60% of women aren't satisfied with their sex lives, and that during male-female sex, 70% of women don't orgasm. Cliovana can help women experiencing less frequent and less intense orgasms. Cliovana is a simple, completely non-invasive way to increase women's orgasm frequency and intensity by using gentle soundwave therapy.

Cliovana does not use lasers, scalpels or needles, so there are no dangerous side effects. Many women want to get more out of sex but they want to do it in a way that respects their body. Cliovana is the perfect solution as it enhances arousal at the cellular level and causes your body to do more of what it does naturally - regenerate cells.

So how does Cliovana work? The body is always regenerating cells. Cliovana stimulates the body to do more of that, specifically in the genital area, and can lead to an increase in women's long term sexual responsiveness. The technologies employed by Cliovana have been used for decades, all over the world, for a variety of health issues. The patented treatment is a total of four sessions at less than 10 minutes each, over the course of 2 weeks. Because it is 100% noninvasive, there is zero downtime.

Allegro Medspa is the first medical practice in Sonoma County and Marin County to offer Cliovana treatments. Patients can find more information about the patented treatment as well as schedule a free consultation at https://www.cliovana.com.

About Dr. Heather Furnas and Allegro Medspa Sexual Wellness

Dr. Heather Furnas specializes in rejuvenating the aesthetic of men and women of all ages. She is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and has been in practice for over 25 years.

Dr. Furnas has served as a Clinical Instructor in surgery at Harvard Medical School and is currently Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor of Plastic Surgery at Stanford University. Her overall goal is to provide the highest quality of care with the utmost integrity.

A few of her most popular procedures include mommy makeovers, eyelid and facelifts, tummy tucks, and labiaplasty/vaginal rejuvenation.

Dr. Furnas completed her undergraduate education at Stanford University and continued her education by attaining her Master's Degree from Stanford as well. She then attended UCLA School of Medicine and after receiving her medical degree, she returned to Stanford University where she served her residency in plastic surgery.

