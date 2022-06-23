U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,795.73
    +35.84 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,677.36
    +194.23 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,232.19
    +179.11 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,711.67
    +21.40 (+1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.41
    +0.14 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.20
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    -0.06 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0680
    -0.0880 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8890
    -0.0440 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,135.76
    +1,073.24 (+5.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.92
    +15.70 (+3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.45
    -68.77 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

Dr. Georg Josef Pollert Announces an Increase in His Ownership of the Common Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp.

Dr. Georg Josef Pollert
·1 min read

BERLIN, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Georg Josef Pollert (the “Acquiror”), a director of Blue Star Gold Corp. (the “Company”) announces that, on June 23, 2022, he has acquired ownership of 3,077,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (“Shares”) at a price of $0.65 per Share. The Shares were issued in connection with the closing of a non-brokered private placement carried out by the Company (the “Private Placement”).

Prior to the acquisition of Shares under the Private Placement, the Acquiror held 24,284,961 Shares, 200,000 Stock Options and 1,250,000 Share Purchase Warrants and the Acquiror’s non-diluted shareholdings represented approximately 45.7% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Shares.

As a result of the acquisition of Shares under the Private Placement, the Acquiror now holds 27,361,961 Shares, 200,000 Options and 1,250,000 Warrants. The Acquiror’s non-diluted shareholdings now represent approximately 45.5% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Shares.

Thus on a partially diluted basis (i.e., assuming full exercise of all Warrants and Options and no other issuances of Shares by the Company), the Acquiror would hold a total of 28,811,961 Shares, representing approximately 46.7% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Shares.

To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by the Acquiror, please contact the Acquiror at 011.49.172.946.1380 or refer to the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Peloton and 2 other major ‘zombie’ companies could soon go to $0, leading stock research firm CEO says

    “Time is running out for cash-burning companies kept afloat with easy access to capital,” New Constructs CEO David Trainer said in a Thursday research note.

  • Bill Gates’ Latest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at the top 10 picks from Bill Gates’ latest stock portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust and go directly to Bill Gates’ Latest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Bill Gates is a prominent name in the tech industry. He’s the […]

  • Mars has secretly become bigger than Coca-Cola, and the reason might not have much to do with candy bars

    As it announced a CEO change, Mars revealed its sales have doubled over the last decade

  • Netflix to lay off 300 workers, BofA slashes price target on the stock

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to break down Netflix's decision to lay off employees and Bank of America's price target slash on the streaming platform's stock.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices well above $100

    Energy prices are high. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • Carnival Cruise Lines earnings: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Carnival Cruise Lines' stock ahead of its earnings report tomorrow.

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • U.S. oil refinery execs meet with Biden over high gas prices

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger reports on the top takeaways from President Biden's meeting with seven oil refinery executives.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 5 Amazing Stocks You Won't Regret Buying

    These phenomenal stocks are begging to be bought following a bear market decline in the Nasdaq and S&P 500.

  • Better Dividend Stock: IBM vs. AT&T

    These veteran companies have attractive dividend yields, yet both recently underwent business transformations.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    With gasoline prices through the roof at record highs, inflation running at 40-year record levels, and last year’s bullish stock market turn down into a genuine bear, it’s no wonder that the financial and economic worlds are looking like reruns of ‘That 70s Show.’ Market watchers remember that the bad times of the late 70s and early 80s were tamed only when Fed Chair Paul Volker sparked a recession with near-20% interest rates – and for investors under 45, just take note that Q1 this year saw a

  • Blackberry stock slips after results top Street view

    BlackBerry Ltd. shares ticked lower in the extended session Thursday after the cybersecurity and IoT company posted a slight beat to Wall Street expectations. BlackBerry  (BB) shares declined 1.5% after hours, following a 0.9% rise in the regular session to close at $5.37. “The IoT business maintained its momentum of new design wins in rapidly growing core Auto domains, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and Digital Cockpits, and delivered a third consecutive record quarter for pre-production revenues,” said John Chen, BlackBerry chief executive and chairman, in a statement.

  • Should You Consider Acquiring John Deere (DE) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Global Equity Composite fell 12.4% gross of fees, well beyond the 5.3% decline of the MSCI All Country World Index. The portfolio’s concentration in expensive stocks, a hazard of its commitment […]

  • Jerome Powell is the worst Federal Reserve policy maker in my lifetime

    Powell is being bullied by the stock and bond markets into raising interest rates more quickly and will send the economy into recession.

  • Grill-Maker Weber’s Record Two-Day Rally Punishes Short Sellers

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of heavily-shorted outdoor grill makers surged for a second day, erasing paper profits for investors betting against companies like Weber Inc., according to S3 Partners.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThese Are the World’s Most Live

  • Abby Joseph Cohen Says Era of Everything Going Up Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- With fervor in markets receding, investors will need to critically focus on fundamentals and security selection to ride out the turbulence, Abby Joseph Cohen said.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession Possible

  • 5 Dividend Kings to Buy Now

    For dividend growth investors the market drop hasn't been as severe and they can sleep better at night knowing that their passive income will almost certainly grow, regardless of what happens in the market. This is especially true for those who are invested in dividend growth stocks that have earned the title Dividend King. If you are seeking to grow your passive income and wealth over the long haul, you might want to take a closer look at any of these five Dividend Kings that look like great buys at the moment.

  • Why Rivian Shares Have Been Taking Off This Week

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been a widely followed electric vehicle (EV) stock since its successful IPO last fall. Investors should keep an eye on how much production is expected to improve in 2023 once the company offers guidance.

  • Goldman Sachs: These 3 Stocks Have Over 40% Upside Despite Market Uncertainty

    The clouds are gathering on the global economic horizon. In a clear sign that the good times of easy money are well and truly over, last week three major central banks – the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and the Swiss National Bank – all enacted interest rate increases. For the Federal Reserve, it was a 0.75% hike, the largest bump since 1994, in reaction to news that the year-over-year inflation rate had reached a 40+ year high of 8.6%. So, how can investors ride out this hostile env

  • Profit Off the Bear Market With Microsoft Stock

    It may be tough to hear amid the market noise, but an opportunity may be knocking for Microsoft stock.