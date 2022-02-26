U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,384.65
    +95.95 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,058.75
    +834.92 (+2.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,694.62
    +221.04 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.93
    +44.92 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -0.87 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.10
    -36.20 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.38 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3410
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5600
    +0.0830 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,579.06
    +835.57 (+2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.16
    +22.05 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Dr. George J. Reul, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·5 min read

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. George J. Reul, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever for his work in the Medical field over four decades.

Born and raised in Milwaukee, WI, Dr. George J. Reul, MD, is a retired board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 43 years of experience. Dr. Reul started his college education at Marquette University, graduating in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, Chemistry, and Philosophy. He earned his MD degree at Marquette School of Medicine (which is now the Medical College of Wisconsin) in 1962. The doctor spent two summers researching the relation of enzymes succinic dehydrogenase and cytochrome oxidase to thyroid function, sponsored by a Fellowship of the National Institute of Health. He was also a member of the AOA Medical Society, a National Representative of the Phi Chi Medical Fraternity, and a CV Mosby Award winner for his academic excellence. He completed a one-year surgical internship at the University of Chicago Clinics from 1962-1963.

Dr. Reul then began the four-year General Surgery residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin but was interrupted by military service from 1966 to 1968. He served as a Captain in the US Army Medical Corp, where he was a Surgeon for the 93rd Evacuation Hospital and the 24th Evacuation Hospital in Long Binh, Republic of Vietnam, for his first year of service. His second year of military service was as a Surgical Consultant to the Wound Data and Munitions Effectiveness Team (WDMET), where he researched and developed munitions, ballistics, and body armor. Dr. Reul returned to the Medical College of Wisconsin to complete his General Surgery Training and earn a Master of Science degree in Surgical Science. He then completed a Thoracic Surgery residency at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, working under the supervision of Dr. Michael E. DeBakey and Dr. Denton A. Cooley. He is board certified by the American Board of Surgery (1971), the American Board of Thoracic Surgery (1971), and the American Board of Vascular Surgery (1984).

After completing his residency program in 1971, Dr. Reul joined the Baylor Faculty of Surgery, becoming the Deputy Chief of Surgery at Ben Taub General Hospital. He began a Pediatric Cardiac Surgery Program there and supervised the Cardiac, Thoracic, Vascular, General Surgery, Trauma, and Pediatric Congenital Surgery Programs. He trained surgical residents and medical students. Dr. Reul worked with the Pall Corporation to develop fine screen blood filters for blood transfusions, a device still in use today.

In 1973, Dr. Reul joined Dr. Denton A Cooley at the Texas Heart Institute at St. Luke's Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital. He began working as a Clinical Professor at the Division of Thoracic and Cardiac Surgery at the University of Texas Medical School at Houston. He became the Associate Chief of Surgery and Chief of Vascular Surgery at the Texas Heart Institute at St. Luke's Hospital in 1983. He was reappointed to the Baylor College of Medicine Department of Surgery as a Clinical Professor in 1994. Dr. Reul initiated the Peripheral Vascular Diagnostic Laboratory at St. Luke's Hospital in 1981 and was the Medical Director of the Laboratory until retirement in 2014.

Dr. Reul is a member of numerous medical societies and has received such honors as the Honorary Consulting Professor of Thoracic Surgery from the Shanghai Second Medical College (1985), Alumnus of the Year Award from the Medical College of Wisconsin (2002), the Denton A. Cooley Cardiovascular Society International Recognition Award (2009), the Indian Association of Cardiothoracic Surgery Honorary Fellowship (2011), the Adriatic Vascular Summit Lifetime Achievement Award (2011), Ray C. Fish Award for Scientific Achievement in Cardiovascular Disease (2012), and has maintained the rating of one of America's Best Medical Doctors for several years.

Since its inception, Dr. Reul has been a Board Member of the Cardiovascular Care Providers and was also a Member of the Editorial Board of the Texas Heart Institute Journal. While serving as the Associate Chief of Surgery, the Texas Heart Institute at St. Luke's Hospital was placed in the US News and World Report Top 10 Cardiovascular Hospitals for 15 consecutive years before his retirement.

The doctor is the author of over 200 peer-reviewed scientific publications and has given presentations at more than 500 national and international meetings. He has given talks throughout the US and 35 countries. During his time as a visiting professor, he performed cardiac surgeries at 17 centers in 11 different countries and assisted in the development and maintenance of numerous International Cardiovascular Surgery Programs.

In 2007, after 36 years of treating a large volume of pediatric and adult cardiac surgical patients, Dr. Reul ended his clinical practice. He remained on St. Luke's Hospital staff as an Associate Chief of Surgery of the Texas Heart Institute, Medical Director of the Peripheral Vascular Diagnostic Laboratory, and Surgical Director of the Society of Thoracic Surgery Database at Texas Heart Institute - CHI St. Luke's Hospital until retirement in 2014.

Dr. Reul's greatest joy is his family. His wife, Susan, a registered nurse, has provided a source of inspiration, understanding, and support. They have six sons, one of whom completed a General Surgery Residency at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and a Cardiovascular Surgery residency at the Texas Heart Institute. He is presently on the Texas Heart Institute and the Methodist Hospital staff and is Director of the newly established Cardiovascular Residency Program at the Methodist Hospital. His son (Dr. Reul's grandson), Michael, will graduate from the Baylor College of Medicine in 2022 and pursue a Cardiovascular Surgery career.

For over 20 years, Susan and Dr. Reul have operated Hamoa Bay House and Bungalow, a vacation rental, in Hana and Olinda Country Farms in upcountry Olinda. Both are on the island of Maui in the Hawaiian Islands. They spend their time between there and in their home in Houston, Texas.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-george-j-reul-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301491004.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Recommended Stories

  • Nike just wiped out more than $900 million of Foot Locker's market value

    Nike may be playing games with Foot Locker.

  • Why Steel Stocks Went Straight Up Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern Wednesday night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Calls for economic sanctions by the West were immediate -- and they're having an immediate effect on the prices of publicly traded steel stocks today. As of 2 p.m. ET, shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) had surged 9.6%, European steel giant ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) was up 10.7%, and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) -- which used to be AK Steel and Arcelor in the U.S. -- was up 9.7%.

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change

    A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. See: The Tricky Business of Reselling -- and How You Can Get Good at It Find: 5 Smartest Things To Do With...

  • Why Stocks Rebounded After Russia Invaded Ukraine

    It looks like traders are judging that Ukraine won’t be that bad for Wall Street for now, but expect markets to keep swinging about as reality intrudes.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Again Today

    Despite a day of gains for the broader market, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is falling again. The data analytics company's share price was down roughly 4.2% as of 2:40 p.m. ET Friday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was up roughly 1.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite index was up roughly 1.1%.

  • Square parent Block posts Q4 earnings beat, stock surges

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Block's stock is performing after the company reported its fourth quarter earnings.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Is Soaring Today

    What happened Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were soaring 8.6% on Friday morning, a day after Reuters reported the Singapore government asked India if the tech company's online game Free Fire was unintentionally included in the country's crackdown on Chinese-owned technology.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 50% Gains in These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    In a recent note, Goldman Sachs chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer points out that markets are going to normalize again, and soon – but with some differences over the recent past. Oppenheimer notes that mega-cap tech stocks have seen outsized gains, and that in much of the economy, we are seeing an evolution of everything into ‘tech companies.’ There’s no denying that digital tech and wireless networking are changing the ways that we do business, across the board. But while the tec

  • Market check: Dow rallies, Nvidia hit with potential cyberattack

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the market before the close.

  • 3M Stock Is Soaring. Thank Johnson & Johnson.

    A ruling on Johnson & Johnson talc litigation is helping shares of the consumer-goods giant, and shares of 3M, which also has a litigation overhang.

  • Embattled Electric Truck Maker Nikola Makes a Big Promise

    When Nikola Mark Russell said the electric truck maker had an extraordinary year in 2021, nobody argued with him. Russell was detailing the company's accomplishments to analysts during Nikola's fourth-quarter earnings call. "What an extraordinary year we had in 2021," Russell said, according to a transcript of the call.

  • Why Shares of Block Exploded Today

    Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) surged more than 26% today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021, while also providing guidance for the year ahead. Block reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.27 in the quarter on revenue of $4.08 billion, both of which beat analyst estimates. Gross profit on Cash App came in at $518 million, while gross profit at the rest of Square came in at $657.3 million.

  • Cybersecurity company Zscaler shares tumble on weak earnings forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses Zscaler earnings and how the stock is performing.

  • U.S. Stocks Rally to Finish Turbulent Week

    Investors shifted bets on how the Fed will proceed with rate increases in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why Lockheed Martin, General Electric, and Qiwi Stocks Popped Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern Wednesday night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russia's move sparked a sell-off in Russian stocks yesterday -- but an equal and opposite surge in the stock prices of U.S. defense stocks. As of 3:15 p.m. ET Friday, as the war continues to wage across Ukraine, shares of U.S. defense stocks Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and General Electric (NYSE: GE) continue to move higher, up 3.5% and 3.9% respectively -- but Russian electronic payments company Qiwi (NASDAQ: QIWI) is up even more, rising 9.5%.

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) slid 2.4% in afternoon trading Friday, as of 1 p.m. ET, after two separate investment banks lowered their price targets on the Chinese e-commerce giant in response to a weak earnings report. For the fiscal third quarter of 2022, Alibaba reported a 10% rise in sales yesterday, which nonetheless fell about $800 million short of analyst forecasts. Earnings were ahead of estimates -- $2.65 per share -- but right now, investors seem more concerned about the deceleration in sales growth.

  • Chipmaker Nvidia Suffers a Major Blow

    The sector itself has been on high alert during Russia's conflict with Ukraine, with many chipmakers steeling themselves for cyber warfare.

  • Why Zscaler Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) fell 15.8% on Friday following the release of the cloud security leader's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. Zscaler's revenue surged 63% year over year to $255.6 million in the quarter, which ended on Jan. 31. "The importance of our Zero Trust Exchange architecture has never been clearer to customers undertaking digital transformation," CEO Jay Chaudhry said in a press release.