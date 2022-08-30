The Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation Announces the Launch of the Dr. Huey P. Newton Center for Research & Action in Downtown Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 1980's, Black Panther Party co-founder Dr. Huey P. Newton envisioned a research center that would shape the ongoing Black freedom struggle. He wanted it to be a community meeting place, a place for thought-leadership and engagement, a place where the ideals of the Black Panther Party could be uplifted and engaged with in an impactful way. Unfortunately, Huey's life was cut too short, and this crucial vision was never realized for him and the community he loved so dearly.

Today, the Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation announces the launch of the Dr. Huey P. Newton Center for Research & Action (HPNCRA) to honor Huey's vision and elevate the history of the Black Panther Party for an intergenerational audience of Oaklanders and visitors to the city. The Foundation's Deputy Director, Dr. Xavier Buck will manage the center for the Foundation, and coordinate and direct all initiatives that will be undertaken through the HPNCRA.

According to Dr. Buck: "The HPNCRA will finally tell the full story of who the Black Panther Party was, what they did, how they did it, and what they were up against. For many Black Panthers who were terrorized by the FBI's now illegal counterintelligence program, COINTELPRO, this will be a place for reconciliation. For those carrying the movement forward today, these will be sacred grounds to learn and organize. And for those who don't know anything about the Black Panther Party or who were taught false narratives, this will be a place to learn about and critically analyze American history."

Among the initiatives to be developed under Dr. Buck's leadership will be the capturing of stories of many people who were involved with or impacted by the Black Panther Party during its existence. In addition, the center will host organizing workshops and speaker series, and promote social science and public policy research. The HPNCRA will include a think tank, oral history studio, virtual reality experience, and archival exhibition.

The HPNCRA will promote the following five pillars, grounded in the speeches and writings of Dr. Huey P. Newton:

Address your community's immediate needs, teach them why resources are inequitably distributed, and organize them to change their conditions. Because we live in a capitalist economy where many people are exploited, we must build coalitions with oppressed people locally and globally. Sexism and homophobia are counter-revolutionary. There will be no real change until we redistribute wealth, resources, and technology equitably. Theory must be grounded in real-world experiences and criticism is essential to intellectual growth.

"This center is very important for our Foundation to meet its mission of sharing the true legacy and ideals of the Black Panther Party," said Fredrika Newton, president and co-founder of the Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation. "We want to serve the community of Oakland with services like those carried out by the Black Panther Party, such as free food, free clothing, free medical services, educational tools, and more. The HPNCRA will serve as a central hub for these activities as it, in turn, honors the vision that Huey had."

