The Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation Announces the Launch of the Dr. Huey P. Newton Center for Research & Action in Downtown Oakland

·2 min read

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 1980's, Black Panther Party co-founder Dr. Huey P. Newton envisioned a research center that would shape the ongoing Black freedom struggle. He wanted it to be a community meeting place, a place for thought-leadership and engagement, a place where the ideals of the Black Panther Party could be uplifted and engaged with in an impactful way. Unfortunately, Huey's life was cut too short, and this crucial vision was never realized for him and the community he loved so dearly.

Today, the Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation announces the launch of the Dr. Huey P. Newton Center for Research & Action (HPNCRA) to honor Huey's vision and elevate the history of the Black Panther Party for an intergenerational audience of Oaklanders and visitors to the city. The Foundation's Deputy Director, Dr. Xavier Buck will manage the center for the Foundation, and coordinate and direct all initiatives that will be undertaken through the HPNCRA.

According to Dr. Buck: "The HPNCRA will finally tell the full story of who the Black Panther Party was, what they did, how they did it, and what they were up against. For many Black Panthers who were terrorized by the FBI's now illegal counterintelligence program, COINTELPRO, this will be a place for reconciliation. For those carrying the movement forward today, these will be sacred grounds to learn and organize. And for those who don't know anything about the Black Panther Party or who were taught false narratives, this will be a place to learn about and critically analyze American history."

Among the initiatives to be developed under Dr. Buck's leadership will be the capturing of stories of many people who were involved with or impacted by the Black Panther Party during its existence. In addition, the center will host organizing workshops and speaker series, and promote social science and public policy research.  The HPNCRA will include a think tank, oral history studio, virtual reality experience, and archival exhibition.

The HPNCRA will promote the following five pillars, grounded in the speeches and writings of Dr. Huey P. Newton:

  1. Address your community's immediate needs, teach them why resources are inequitably distributed, and organize them to change their conditions.

  2. Because we live in a capitalist economy where many people are exploited, we must build coalitions with oppressed people locally and globally.

  3. Sexism and homophobia are counter-revolutionary.

  4. There will be no real change until we redistribute wealth, resources, and technology equitably.

  5. Theory must be grounded in real-world experiences and criticism is essential to intellectual growth.

"This center is very important for our Foundation to meet its mission of sharing the true legacy and ideals of the Black Panther Party," said Fredrika Newton, president and co-founder of the Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation. "We want to serve the community of Oakland with services like those carried out by the Black Panther Party, such as free food, free clothing, free medical services, educational tools, and more. The HPNCRA will serve as a central hub for these activities as it, in turn, honors the vision that Huey had."

The Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation

The Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation is dedicated to preserving and promoting the true legacy and ideals of the Black Panther Party. The Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation is based in Oakland, CA, the birthplace of the Black Panther Party. Follow on Instagram @hueypnewtonfoundation

Media contact:
Karin Unger
343580@email4pr.com
646-515-6933

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-dr--huey-p-newton-foundation-announces-the-launch-of-the-dr-huey-p-newton-center-for-research--action-in-downtown-oakland-301614648.html

SOURCE Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation

  • TCS Focusing on Building Capacity for a Youth-led Global Changemaker Movement

    At TCS, we are building on the belief that business can be a catalyst for change. Our purpose is to connect people to opportunities in the digital economy and that mission is central to the way we ...

  • Why is Kansas City called ‘The City of Fountains?’ Here’s the nickname’s hidden history

    You’ll find more than 200 fountains lining Kansas City’s courtyards, plazas and boulevards. You’ll find fountains both large and small, both artistically intricate and beautifully simple. Which is your favorite?

  • India's economy has more than one reason to fear

    India’s long-standing status as the world’s fastest-growing economy may be in peril. Weak domestic consumption, along with a potentially aggressive withdrawal of easy money by the US and Europe, could be the trigger for this shift. Last weekend, the US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell warned of “some pain to households and businesses” in its efforts to curb inflation.

  • Lightnet bags $50 million capital commitment from LDA Capital to Boost Velo Blockchain Technology

    Global alternative investment group LDA with expertise in innovative, cross border transactions, adds a next-generation financial infrastructure provider to its investment portfolio.

  • Fortescue Profit Slumps Despite Record Iron Ore Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., Australia’s third-largest iron ore miner, posted a 40% drop in full-year profit, as record shipments for the year failed to offset steep declines in prices for the steel-making material amid an economic slowdown in China. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesTrademark Filings Suggest Apple May Be Securing ‘Reality’ Names for

  • Best Buy Posts Drop in Sales as Shoppers Pull Back on Electronics

    Sales declined in almost all product categories, the retailer said, with the biggest drops in computing and home theater.

  • Markets Continue to Adjust to This 'New' Reality

    Jay Powell's comments from Jackson Hole on Friday brought to life what many investors intuitively knew, that extracting ourselves from the current high inflation regime is not going to happen without some discomfort. The CBOE's Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, hit a seven-week high earlier this morning as markets continue to adjust to this "new" reality. All told, the market now sees a high probability of the Fed leaving 2022 with the Fed Funds rate between 3.75%-4.00% vs. 3.25%-3.50% a month ago according to data published by the CME FedWatch Tool.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Salesforce, ServiceNow Suffer as Customers Delay Software Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- US companies aren’t sure if we’re in a recession, but they’re pulling back spending just in case. First it was travel and hiring -- now they’re even getting nervous about buying the software considered essential for their businesses. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioSingapore Unveils Long-Term

  • Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower, seeking details on spam, security

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -Elon Musk has subpoenaed a Twitter Inc whistleblower, seeking documents and communications on the company's spam and alleged security vulnerabilities as the billionaire battles to end his agreement to buy Twitter for $44 billion, according to a court filing on Monday. Musk sought information from whistleblower Peiter Zatko mostly about the way Twitter measures spam accounts. Musk has said he is walking away from the deal for the company because Twitter misled him and regulators about the true number of spam or bot accounts on the microblogging platform.

  • Bain Capital to Buy Olympus Science-Optics Unit for $3.1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital agreed to buy Olympus Corp.’s scientific instruments business for 428 billion yen ($3.1 billion), as the Japanese medical devices company further shifts its focus to health-care. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent Crunch‘Inflation

  • Here are 3 reasons why Jefferies sees a policy rate above 4% through the end of 2023, and a resilient U.S. economy

    There are three narratives now driving recession expectations, but economists at Jefferies disagree with all three. Here’s why.

  • S.Korea central bank chief sees no change in stance after Powell speech

    SEOUL (Reuters) -The head of South Korea's central bank said on Tuesday his bank's monetary policy stance would not change after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last week the U.S. economy will need tight monetary policy "for some time". Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong said his bank would closely watch the Fed's policy decisions as the volatility in global markets has increased, the central bank said in a text message to reporters.

  • Student debt forgiveness unlikely to ‘destroy’ the loan servicing sector

    President Biden announced qualifying Americans can get up to $20,000 of their outstanding federal student loan debt forgiven. But where does this leave the companies that service student loan debt?

  • Coinbase, Marathon Digital, and Other Cryptocurrency Stocks Dive After Fed’s Hawkish Message

    As Bitcoin slides below the $20,000 mark, stocks of companies that are exposed to the cryptocurrency are falling as well.

  • First Solar pledges big U.S. factory expansion thanks to climate law

    It is among the first major corporate investments announced following the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a $430 billion package of policies aimed at combating climate change that President Joe Biden signed into law this month. The IRA includes new tax credits for U.S.-made solar products. It is also an about-face for the largest U.S. solar panel maker, which said earlier this summer it was unlikely to build its next factory in the United States due to the lack of federal support.

  • China’s Mega Banks See Slower Profit Growth on Loan Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest banks, including Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., reported slowing earnings growth after being roped in by Beijing to help stave off a deeper economic slump in the world’s second-biggest economy.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas

  • Stocks have been the 'drunkest asset class out there': Strategist

    The rout in U.S. equities appears likely to deepen until Federal Reserve officials change course on their monetary tightening plans, according to at least one strategist.

  • New York's Newmark hires real estate veteran Allison DiGiovanni as D.C. market leader

    New York-based commercial real estate firm Newmark Group Inc. has recruited local real estate veteran Allison DiGiovanni to head its D.C.-area operations. DiGiovanni has joined Newmark (NASDAQ: NMRK) as executive vice president and market leader overseeing business development efforts in Greater Washington.

  • Marketmind: Inflation - the only game in town

    A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman DagaWith just a week to go before the European Central Bank (ECB) meets, inflation data takes centre stage for investors. But will that really change market consensus that big rate hikes are coming? A spate of inflation data from Germany and Spain might set the tone for the region today, ahead of euro zone numbers due on Wednesday.