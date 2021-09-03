U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,540.00
    +4.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,455.00
    +31.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,611.25
    +10.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,304.20
    +3.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.43
    +0.44 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.50
    +17.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    +0.49 (+2.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1896
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3260
    +0.0320 (+2.47%)
     

  • Vix

    16.27
    +0.16 (+0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3850
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8530
    -0.0970 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,799.82
    +757.01 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,333.11
    +42.60 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,177.06
    +13.16 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     
JUST IN:

Payrolls rise by disappointing 235,000 while unemployment rate falls to 5.2%

Results were a big miss on expectations

Dr. Inger Britt Carlsson, Vice President of Global Medical Affairs for INVO Bioscience, to Present at the 11th Annual AFRH Virtual Conference

·4 min read
In this article:
Dr. Carlsson will be speaking on the topic of INVOcell® as an efficient, patient-centric fertility solution for the growing demand in Africa

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO), a medical device company focused on commercializing the world's only in vivo Culture System (IVC), INVOcell®, announced today that Dr. Inger Britt Carlsson will be presenting at the Association for Fertility and Reproductive Health (AFRH) virtual conference this year on September 23rd and 24th on the topic of INVOcell® as an efficient, patient-centric and affordable fertility solution for the continent of Africa.

INVO Bioscience, Inc. is a medical device company focused on commercializing the world&#39;s only in vivo Intravaginal Culture System (IVC), INVOcell&#xae;, an effective and affordable treatment for patients diagnosed with infertility. (PRNewsfoto/INVO Bioscience, Inc.)
INVO Bioscience, Inc. is a medical device company focused on commercializing the world's only in vivo Intravaginal Culture System (IVC), INVOcell®, an effective and affordable treatment for patients diagnosed with infertility. (PRNewsfoto/INVO Bioscience, Inc.)

"Across the African continent, infertility is on the rise, with an average infertility rate of 10.1% and as high as 32% in some countries," said Dr. Carlsson. "Infertility comes with devastating social, cultural, emotional and economic consequences for young couples in Africa. Unfortunately, accessing basic assisted reproductive technology treatments can be challenging or impossible for couples who have issues conceiving. The INVOcell solution is a low-cost and effective fertility treatment option that can be the answer to this burgeoning dilemma."

The INVOcell procedure is the first in-vivo culture (IVC) system in the world used for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development within the body, as an alternative to conventional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Through its in vivo approach, INVOcell offers patients a more natural and intimate experience.

Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Bioscience, commented, "Prior to the start of the pandemic, INVO Bioscience entered into a distribution agreement in Nigeria, the most populous (~212 million) country in Africa, with G-Systems. We have recently completed the registration process in Nigeria as well as hosted training events with our distributor. We believe the African continent represents an attractive opportunity for INVOcell and look forward to accelerating our efforts to democratize fertility across the African continent."

About INVO Bioscience

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, lower-cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO® Procedure, is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell®, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell® is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase the availability of care. For more information, please visit http://invobioscience.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-inger-britt-carlsson-vice-president-of-global-medical-affairs-for-invo-bioscience-to-present-at-the-11th-annual-afrh-virtual-conference-301368922.html

SOURCE INVO Bioscience, Inc.

