Dr Ivan Puah Shares 5 Beauty & Body Sculpting Trends In The Cosmetic & Aesthetic Industry For 2023

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As we look forward to the new year, Dr Ivan Puah, Medical Director at Amaris B. Clinic, who has more than 15 years of medical aesthetics and surgical body contouring experience, shares five beauty and body sculpting trends expected to take centre stage in 2023.

01. Being in a state of au naturale

The lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how we work and, to a large extent, how we socialise. Zoom meetings became the de rigueur, and the need to look good, rejuvenated and youthful increased.

Over time as the rules were relaxed and commuting to work, international travel and non-compulsory mask-wearing became the norm again, physical meetups have unveiled another type of self-consciousness. The toll and stress of the pandemic were nonetheless apparent with skin stress in the form of, among other things, a prematurely aged appearance. This has, in turn, raised awareness and an appreciation for the au naturale appearance.

"The preferred option of subscribing to procedures that enhance an appearance that looks more natural and subtle has increased in the last two years. People want to stand out but not end up looking like someone else. This trend will continue to experience an upward trajectory in 2023," says Dr Ivan Puah, the appointed trainer for train-the-doctor in injectables by Merz and Allergan Singapore.

02. The Need For Prevention with Injectables

Ageing is an ongoing concern, and the visible stress from the pandemic emphasised it even more. There is also an interesting demographic shift of aesthetic patients regarding ageing concerns.

"More younger people are seeking treatments to prevent and slow down the signs of ageing. This proactive approach echoes the age-old adage, "prevention is better than cure." The older generation is opting for treatments to treat apparent signs of ageing. Injectables in the forms of botulinum toxins, dermal fillers and pure hyaluronic acids continue to be popular, and their demand will not wane anytime soon. Being non-invasive with zero downtime, customisable, and capable of producing immediate results are undoubtedly their strong points," says Dr Ivan Puah.

Customised treatment where injectables are combined with medical devices, which helps to deliver a more natural-looking overall result, could potentially see a rise in the take-up rate in 2023.

03. Body Sculpting & Enhancement today & tomorrow

As the world is now presented with a social catch-up opportunity, the potential of old lifestyle habits resurfacing and the tendency to overindulge is likely to be prevalent.

Dr Ivan Puah opined, "To address issues that may arise, procedures such as liposuction will continue to be at the forefront of body contouring needs. For a doctor, having a true understanding of the body's anatomy and finding the appropriate approach that fits a patient's needs is the sum of modern liposuction. Additionally, 2023 could see a rise in demand for a more natural-looking, toned, athletic physique. Where patients cannot achieve this through exercising, dieting or other methods, body contouring with liposuction will be a great help."

Where body enhancement is a concern, autologous fat grafting will be much sought after as it delivers a more natural-looking result.

Subtle tweaks that provide satisfactory results will be much more favoured even though traditional methods such as implants will continue to be around.

04. Combo Therapy for Skin Rejuvenation & Skin Firming

Extending injectables not just for facial rejuvenation but also for other multi-purposes such as tightening and hydration on the face and body looks primed to be a trend come 2023.

Certain types of fillers can be used for purposes other than creating fullness for the face. It is also effective in treating dark eye circles, smoothing wrinkles and rejuvenating the skin in the décolletage, chest and hands. It can also be used for tightening loose skin on the abdomen.

05. Men's Demand For Aesthetic & Cosmetic Improvement

Men seeking aesthetic and cosmetic improvements will be a trend in 2023. Over the years, their numbers have been increasing, and the awareness of this need among men has been widespread.

"Seeking help for issues such as gynecomastia, for example, is no longer a taboo as it is a real problem that could have significant dire consequences for men who suffer from it. The advent of "brotox" is also a clear indicator that men need aesthetic and cosmetic improvements. Self-improvement and wanting to look good were never gender-specific. The only differentiating thing is individual needs tailored to their unique skin type and body shape," explains Dr Ivan Puah.

Men today are more confident in voicing out what they need regarding appearance and admitting their shortcomings. Body sculpting, acne and aesthetic skin treatments are just some of what men realise they need because an improved appearance improves self-confidence.

Dr Ivan Puah reminds patients to look for the right doctor who is ethical, skilled and experienced to perform any treatments they are interested in. "Do not be bought by price tags. Being cheap may have an expensive outcome," he shares.

