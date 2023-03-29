Dr. Jane Goodall Returns to Canada for In-Person Events in Montreal and Halifax

TORONTO, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada is pleased to announce that Dr. Jane Goodall will return to Canada for two live events in the spring of 2023, in Montreal and Halifax. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.janegoodall.ca.

Dr. Jane Goodall. Photo credit: Vincent Calmel (CNW Group/The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada)

Dr. Goodall's Canadian appearances come at an important time for conservation in Canada, following a historic COP15 in Montreal, at which Canada restated its commitment to conserve 30% of marine and land areas by 2030.

An Evening with Jane Goodall will see Dr. Goodall back on stage, sharing the stories and knowledge she's collected over more than 60 years as a global conservation icon, beginning with her early discoveries in Gombe about our closest-living relative, the chimpanzee.

"It's a very meaningful time to have Dr. Goodall back in Canada," says Bella Lam, CEO of the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada. "As a country, we are at an inﬂection point. Our climate is warming twice as fast as the global average, and more than 5,000 wild species are at risk of extinction. The youth and the Indigenous partners we work with have been sharing their concerns with us. We know so many people care deeply about the health of our planet, and are eager to make a difference. Dr. Goodall has spent her life working tirelessly for change, and her message of hope and action will be extremely timely and relevant to Canadians when we need it most."

The event schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, May 24th at 7:00 pm in Montreal (Theatre Maisonneuve, Place Des Arts)

Saturday, May 27th at 7:00 pm in Halifax (Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, Dalhousie University)

Tickets are now on sale at janegoodall.ca/tour2023 .

All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada, a charitable organization dedicated to community-centred conservation programs that address the convergence of climate change, biodiversity loss, and environmental inequity.

These events are generously supported by Air Canada, the ﬁrst airline in the Americas to receive the IATA illegal wildlife trade certiﬁcation.

Tickets are limited.

Dr. Goodall will also attend the premiere of Jane Goodall's Reasons for Hope, a Large Format Film produced by Science North and award-winning documentarian, David Lickley, in Sudbury on May 30. Reasons for Hope will be available in select IMAX theatres in Canada and the US later this year. For more information, contact Julia Aelick at julia.aelick@sciencenorth.ca.

About Jane Goodall

In July 1960, at the age of 26, Jane Goodall traveled from England to what is now Tanzania and ventured into the little-known world of wild chimpanzees.

Equipped with little more than a notebook, binoculars, and her fascination with wildlife, Jane Goodall braved a realm of unknowns to give the world a remarkable window into humankind's closest living relatives. Through nearly 60 years of groundbreaking work, Dr. Jane Goodall has not only shown us the urgent need to protect chimpanzees from extinction; she has also redeﬁned species conservation to include the needs of local people and the environment.

Today, Dr. Jane Goodall travels around the world, writing, speaking and spreading hope through action, encouraging each of us to "use the gift of our life to make the world a better place. "As a conservationist, humanitarian and crusader for the ethical treatment of animals, she is a global force for compassion and a UN Messenger of Peace.

About The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada

Founded in 1977, the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) is a global community-centred conservation organization that advances the vision and work of Dr. Jane Goodall in over 30 countries. It aims to understand wildlife and their habitats, and to empower people to be compassionate citizens dedicated to conservation.

The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada furthers this work here in Canada by supporting communities to address the convergence of three crises: biodiversity loss, climate change, and environmental inequity. We do this through community-centred conservation, an approach that puts local knowledge and expertise ﬁrst; and One Health, a model that acknowledges the interconnectedness of all things.

In Africa, our programs are in "Chimpscape" regions where the health of chimpanzees is directly linked to the health of local people and environments. These include the Republic of Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Tanzania, and Senegal. In Canada we work primarily with youth and Indigenous communities, as key groups who are disproportionately affected by the three crises, but uniquley positions to affect change.

Jane Goodall Institute of Canada - www.janegoodall.ca (CNW Group/The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada)

SOURCE The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada

