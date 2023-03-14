U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

Dr. Janine Clayton to Present Gala Keynote at the 108th AMWA Annual Meeting

·3 min read

CHICAGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Janine Austin Clayton, MD, Associate Director for Research on Women's Health and Director of the Office of Research on Women's Health at the National Institutes of Health will present the keynote address at the American Medical Women's Association (AMWA) 2023 Gala. Dr. Clayton will also receive the 2023 AMWA President's Award, which is bestowed in recognition of excellence in science, medicine, clinical practice, leadership, humanitarianism, or philanthropy.

The AMWA Gala will be held on Saturday evening, March 25, during AMWA's 108th Annual Meeting — in Philadelphia, March 23 - 26, 2023 — followed by the induction of the incoming AMWA President, Elizabeth Garner, MD, MPH.

"The #AMWA2023 theme — Thriving, Leading, Transforming — reflects our aspiration for women in medicine to be leaders and make an impact collectively, and individually in their communities," says Theresa Rohr-Kirchgraber, MD, AMWA President.

This is a joint meeting with the Medical Women's International Association. We welcome MWIA President, Dr. Eleanor Nwadinobi, the first Nigerian to hold this position who will be joined by women physicians from countries around the world.

Program Highlights

"After holding the annual meeting virtually for 3 years, our members are excited to reunite in-person," says Dr. Rohr-Kirchgraber. "Joan Reede, MD, MS, MPH, MBA, Dean for Diversity and Community Partnership at Harvard Medical School will present the opening keynote —How are racial inequities being addressed at medical institutions."

Of particular interest to women in medicine will be findings, discussions, and recommendations on the following topics:

  • Addressing racial inequities at medical institutions

  • Benefits of unique characteristics in leadership

  • Implications of climate change on health

  • Bridging connections between music, art, medicine, and health

  • Finding your worth: women physicians in the workplace

  • Delivering exceptional care to LGBTQIA+ patients

  • How physicians can  drive gun violence solutions

  • Women's roles and lessons learned in the global war against COVID-19

  • Improving patient care through a sex and gender specific lens

  • Addressing benefits including fertility care and workplace flexibility

  • Clinical hot topics: Differences in imaging in women, Care for incarcerated women, Eating disorders not by choice, and many

Full program agenda: bit.ly/amwa2023      Media registration: bit.ly/amwa23media

In addition, AMWA is hosting the Women in Medicine Reception at the "Birthplace of American Medicine" — The College of Physicians of Philadelphia and Mutter Museum — also in partnership with American College of Physicians, Executive Leadership in Academic Medicine (ELAM) at  Drexel University,  the Women in Medicine Legacy Foundation, the Philadelphia County Medical Society, and the Alliance for Women's Health and Prevention.

Join AMWA's first Healthcare Innovation Challenge —5 women physician entrepreneurs will pitch novel concepts to improve health care. The grand prize winner will receive $10,000, membership in MATTER.Health (a health tech incubator) and an AMWAxCel Fellowship.

About the American Medical Women's Association (AMWA)

AMWA, founded in 1915, is the oldest multispecialty organization of women in medicine. Our mission is to advance women physicians, advocate for equity, and ensure excellence in healthcare. Learn more: amwa-doc.org

Contact:
Heather Van Ness
9176804440
355347@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-janine-clayton-to-present-gala-keynote-at-the-108th-amwa-annual-meeting-301771453.html

SOURCE American Medical Women's Association

