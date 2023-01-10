Dr. Jonathan E. Chan, MD, FRCSC Designated as Centre of Excellence for Innovative Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Treatment - Rezūm™ Water Vapor Therapy

One of the First Urologic Surgeons in Canada to be Awarded with Global Recognition

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Boston Scientific Corporation and ATRIUM Surgical Centre are proud to announce that Dr. Jonathan E. Chan, MD, has been designated as a Centre of Excellence for RezūmTM Water Vapor Therapy – a minimally invasive procedure for men looking to treat their enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Awarded to only two centres in Canada, the Centre of Excellence designation recognizes the highest degree of expertise, surgical experience, and commitment to providing the most advanced treatments for BPH.

BPH is a condition in which a man's prostate enlarges and compresses the urethra, causing frustrating symptoms such as frequent or urgent urination, weak or interrupted urinary stream, and the need to wake several times a night to urinate. It affects about 50% of men by age 60, and up to 90% of men by age 85.2 While BPH is not cancerous, it negatively affects quality of life and may cause significant health problems. RezūmTM Therapy uses natural water vapor to reduce the size of the prostate and provide lasting symptom relief from BPH. This safe and effective treatment is ideal for men who seek to avoid surgery or undesirable medication side effects such as decreased blood pressure, dizziness, and sexual dysfunction.1

"For many men, this minimally invasive treatment has been life changing for both patients and their families," said Dr. Chan, "enabling a significant lasting improvement in quality of life without invasive surgery or the need to take lifelong medications." During RezūmTM Therapy, which takes place during one short outpatient visit, natural water vapor is released throughout the targeted prostate tissue. When the steam contacts the tissue and turns back to water, it releases energy, killing excess prostate cells that squeeze the urethra. Over time, the body's natural healing response removes the dead cells and shrinks the prostate. With the extra tissue removed, the urethra opens, relieving BPH symptoms while preserving erectile and urinary function.1 The procedure is performed under light sedation and patients return to normal activities shortly afterwards.

Rezūm Therapy has undergone extensive clinical trials and is recommended by Canadian, American, and European Urological Association's treatment guidelines. To date, more than 75,000 patients around the world have been successfully treated with Rezūm Therapy5 which is currently offered in many leading Urology practices throughout the world. Dr. Chan is committed to offering patients the most advanced and individualized BPH treatment technologies available. He is also recognized as one of only two designated Centres of Excellence in Canada for GreenlightTM laser Photo-vaporization of Prostate.

Atrium Surgical Centre is dedicated to providing expert multi-disciplinary care with a specialized focus on novel, personalized, and advanced diagnostics and treatments. We provide culturally sensitive patient centred programs with a focus on patient education in multiple languages (English, Cantonese, and Mandarin). Our new modern facility also offers concierge programs for out-of-province and international patients.

