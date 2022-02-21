U.S. markets closed

Dr. Jorge Gallardo Ballart announces his intention to retire from his positions of President of the Board of Directors and Board member of Almirall

The resignation will be effective as of the end of the General Shareholders Meeting of Almirall, S.A. that will take place next 6 May 2022

The Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Carlos Gallardo Piqué, current Vice-President of the Board, as President of the Board of Directors of Almirall from 6 May 2022.

Nomination of Carlos Gallardo demonstrates commitment of the family to Almirall's future

BARCELONA, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Almirall, S.A. (ALM) in accordance with the Stock Exchange Act, communicates the following:

Dr. Jorge Gallardo Ballart has announced in the Board of Directors' session on Friday 18th February, his intention to retire from his positions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Board member with effect as of the end of the General Shareholders Meeting of Almirall, S.A. that will take place next 6 May 2022. In light of this decision, which has been carefully planned, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Carlos Gallardo Piqué, current Vice-President of the Board, as President of the Board of Directors of Almirall with effect from the end of the aforementioned General Shareholders Meeting. Mr. Carlos Gallardo has accepted his nomination.

Carlos has broad international healthcare experience. He started his pharmaceutical career in Pfizer prior to joining Almirall where he held positions of increasing seniority over nearly 10 years. Since leaving Almirall as General Manager of the UK and Ireland in 2013, Carlos has served as a member of Almirall's Board of Directors. In addition, he has established a successful career as a venture capitalist investing in digital health. He is the founder and CEO of CG Health Ventures where he invests in and builds digital health companies that match technology and talent to solve for challenges in healthcare. He serves on a number of boards of promising early stage digital health and health technology companies. Carlos holds an MS in industrial Engineering from the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya and an MBA from Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

Mr. Carlos Gallardo said: "I am very pleased that I will assume this new role as Chairman of Almirall and I´ll keep working to bring the company to the next level as a Medical Dermatology leader. Almirall is poised for growth and it is exciting to be part of this amazing journey. I am looking forward to working with the management team, the employees and Board of Directors in bringing innovative products in Medical Dermatology to improve the quality of patients' lives and grow the company going forward."

The Board of Directors wishes to thank Dr. Jorge Gallardo for his immense contribution to Almirall. For over 50 years he has committed himself to creating one of Spain's most successful R&D based companies and has led the company with great distinction.

Dr. Jorge Gallardo stated: "It has been a great privilege and pleasure to lead Almirall. We have had major successes and faced many challenges. I believe the company now has an exciting future ahead of it and that we have in place the management team and Board of Directors who can deliver this. I wish Carlos much success in his new role and in this new chapter of the company."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-jorge-gallardo-ballart-announces-his-intention-to-retire-from-his-positions-of-president-of-the-board-of-directors-and-board-member-of-almirall-301486317.html

SOURCE Almirall, S.A.

