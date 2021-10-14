U.S. markets closed

Dr Jose Moguel Announces Dental Implant Treatment Costs in Mexico

·4 min read

Dental implants are an effective solution for missing or damaged teeth. By getting your dental implant treatment in Mexico, you will not only get a perfect smile but also save thousands of dollars.

LOS ALGODONES, BAJA CALIFORNIA, Mexico, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Implant Treatment Costs In Mexico

A simple treatment for broken or damaged teeth, especially those with rotten or damaged roots is dental implants. Dentures are also an option, however, they just sit on the bony base of the teeth rather than being fixed, like the dental implants are.

But they can be quite expensive in the United States or Canada, which is why more and more people are choosing to get dental implant treatments in Mexico.

Getting dental implant treatment in Mexico allows you to get the same quality of treatment but at an affordable price.

Why Choose Mexico for your Dental Implant Treatment?
People prefer to have their dental implant treatment done in Mexico because of several reasons, the main one being the cost. In Mexico, dental care plans are quite easy on your pocket, with dental implants only costing one-fourth of the American and Canadian dental care costs.

Moreover, the travel cost is lower as in most cases, even within the United States, you may need to travel quite a bit to find a skilled dental surgeon.

Having your implants placed in Mexico is a very cost-effective decision. Even staying in high-end resorts while getting zour implants will end up being cheaper for you than getting the procedure done in the United States or Canada.

The cost-effectiveness of Mexican dental implant treatments is especially beneficial for you if you do not have dental insurance. In the States, the cost of your entire dental implant treatment may be covered, to an extent by your dental insurance provider.

You will still be required to pay to cover a certain percentage of the total amount but it will only be slightly lower than the total cost. And if you do not have dental insurance, it is best to opt for Mexican dental implant treatments as they have high-quality implants that are nearly 70 percent less in cost than the States.

Moreover, there are no hidden costs or uncertainties about the price that you will need to pay for dental implants in Mexico. In the United States and Canada, you may not know the costs for different procedures leading up to the implant placement.

This may add up over the visits and result in a huge bill for you to pay after. However, Mexican clinics let you know the prices upfront, for the entire package with no hidden fees or charges added later.

Moreover, even the costs for any potential procedure or imaging technique that may be required during the visits will be made apparent and you will know of them beforehand.

At Cosmetic and Restorative Dentistry of Mexico, you will be informed of the exact cost of your entire treatment even before you travel to Mexico or have a consultation with Dr. Moguel.

Another important point that guarantees that you will receive high-end care with no hidden fees and charges being added to your bill is that Mexican dental clinics are mostly dependant on dental tourism for revenue.

To ensure this stream of revenue, customer satisfaction is important and that is the top-most priority of the doctors and the administration. You can find out the total cost before you even go and then travel to Mexico safely for your dental implants without worrying about changes in cost.

If you are worried about communicating with the clinic staff in Mexico, you don't need to worry as the staff is mostly bilingual, especially at Cosmetic and Restorative Dentistry of Mexico.

On the off chance that the staff is unable to communicate with you in your native tongue, an interpreter will be arranged by the clinic to make the whole process a lot easier on you.

The safe techniques, highly skilled surgeons, affordability, and accessibility of the dental care packages in Mexico are the main reasons why people choose Mexico for their Dental Implant Treatment.

One such skilled surgeon is Dr. Moguel who not only has the skills to perform your procedure but also the compassion and care to walk you through the whole procedure without any worries.

Dr. Jose Moguel is a skilled dental surgeon with experience in placing dental implants. People fly to Mexico to get their dental implants treatment procedure performed by him, at Cosmetic and Restorative Dentistry of Mexico, not only to benefit from his expertise but to also benefit from the friendliness of the staff, and to have a great experience overall, that is also highly affordable.

Read full press release here.

About Dr Jose Moguel
Dr. Jose Moguel is an ADM Board Certified Periodontist (MDS/DDS) who belongs to a group of highly distinguished implantogologists in Mexico thanks to his commitment and dedication to excellence in cosmetic dentistry.

Press Contact:

Salvador Veta
619-213-6839
https://www.dentalimplantsbydrmoguel.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-jose-moguel-announces-dental-implant-treatment-costs-in-mexico-301400950.html

SOURCE Dr Jose Moguel

