Dr. Joseph Merola is announced as a member of Vial's Scientific Ad Board

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TheVial Dermatology CRO announced the addition of Joseph Merola, MD, MMSc to the Vial Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Merola is an Associate Professor of Dermatology and Rheumatology at Harvard Medical School and the Vice Chair of Clinical Trials and Innovation at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA. Dr. Merola will support the Vial CRO team, along with their sponsors, as they work to further advance the field of dermatology clinical research.

Vial Dermatology CRO logo (PRNewsfoto/Vial)

Launched earlier this year , under the tag line, "The CRO Built for Sponsors", the Vial Dermatology CRO promises higher quality and faster execution of trials powered by the Vial Clinic Network of over 35 Dermatology clinical research sites across the country. The Vial Scientific Advisory Board's leading Dermatology KOLs will service sponsors in clinical strategy, regulatory strategy, trial design and overall clinical development plan pathways.

The Vial Dermatology CRO team is led by Betsey Zbyszynski as Head of Clinical Operations, Jason Shuris as Head of Sales, Janet DuBois, MD as Medical Director, and Justin Withers as Head of Dermatology. Together, the CRO executive team brings 100+ years of combined dermatology clinical trial experience to Vial.

Dr. Merola stated, "I'm excited to work with leading dermatologists to support Vial as they continue to grow and progress the field of dermatology through technology and streamlined clinical trials."

Dr. Merola is Associate Professor in the Department of Dermatology and Department of Medicine, Division of Rheumatology at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Merola is triple board certified in Dermatology, Internal Medicine, and Rheumatology. He earned his medical degree at New York University School of Medicine, followed by his Master of Medical Sciences degree at Harvard Medical School.

In addition to his roles at Harvard, Dr. Merola serves as Vice Chair for Clinical Trials, the Director of the Clinical Unit for Research Innovation and Trials (CUReIT), Director of the Center for Skin and Related Musculoskeletal Diseases and the Associate Program Director for the Harvard Combined Internal Medicine-Dermatology Residency Training Program at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

Read the full release here.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-joseph-merola-is-announced-as-a-member-of-vials-scientific-ad-board-301508236.html

SOURCE Vial

