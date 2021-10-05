U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,295.00
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,879.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,507.25
    +45.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.80
    -2.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.90
    +0.28 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    -6.30 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    -0.15 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    +0.0160 (+1.09%)
     

  • Vix

    22.96
    +1.81 (+8.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1050
    +0.1870 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,304.78
    +1,649.42 (+3.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.29
    +974.61 (+401.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.01
    -16.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,658.31
    -786.58 (-2.77%)
     

Dr Joshua Loh Shares New and Advanced Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Techniques in 2021 to Treat Coronary Heart Disease - a Major Cause of Death in Singapore

·5 min read

SINGAPORE, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Ministry of Health Singapore, coronary heart disease accounted for 20.5% of all deaths in Singapore in 2020. In this article, Dr Joshua Loh, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist from Capital Heart Centre, shares the techniques of Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) to treat coronary heart disease and how they have advanced over the years.

Coronary Angioplasty and Stenting

Coronary artery disease (CAD) occurs when the major blood vessels that supply the heart become damaged or diseased. This is caused by plaque build-up (cholesterol deposits) along the lining of an artery, disrupting blood flow to the heart and starving it of oxygen.

Before the advent of angioplasty in 1977, CAD was conventionally treated with a Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG). This involves taking healthy blood vessels from the chest, arm or leg to create a graft to bypass the blocked coronary arteries, providing a new path for the blood to flow around the blocked artery.

Advances in technology brought about a minimally invasive alternative, Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) or coronary angioplasty. This procedure involves the insertion of a small balloon catheter into the narrowed or blocked artery to widen the narrowing. This improves the blood flow to the heart muscles. Often, a heart stent will also be implanted, which will act as an internal scaffolding to prop the artery open and reduce the chances of re-narrowing.

Current Advances in PCI

Since its inception in 1977, innovations in PCI with better techniques and devices have opened up treatment options to patients with complex coronary artery disease who, in the past, may only be treated with coronary bypass surgery or medications alone.

Coronary stents

For example, new generation drug-eluting stents (DESs) use biocompatible alloys which are more flexible to implant and coated with anti-inflammatory drugs. In some cases, Bioresorbable scaffolds (BRS) can also be used in its place, which is non-permanent and resorbed over time. After resorption, natural vessel pulsatile movement resumes.

Intracoronary imaging

Stenting results have also been optimised with the help of intracoronary imaging. Advanced imaging catheters such as Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) and Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) provide accurate visualisation of the vessel size and characteristics of the narrowing, hence allowing more precise sizing and placement of the stent.

Vascular access

Traditionally, transfemoral access (TFA) through the groin was used to access the narrowing. At present, transradial access (TRA), a radial artery in the wrist, is used — reducing bleeding, vascular complications and improving patient comfort.

Coronary physiology

Beyond coronary angiograms to determine the severity of a narrowing, the Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) can help objectively discern whether more intermediate forms of narrowing require PCI. This process involves an ultra-thin wire sensor inside the coronary artery that measures the pressure before and after the narrowing.

Calcium treatment

As a result of atherosclerosis, calcification of the plaque can occur, making the narrowing harder to treat as a conventional balloon would often be inadequate to crack open the rock-hard calcium deposits.

A highly specialised technique called atherectomy utilises a diamond-encrusted drill within the coronary artery to crack the calcium. A newer approach involves the use of a lithotripsy balloon, which emits multiple shockwave pulses to fracture the calcium.

Lithotripsy balloon with shockwave pulses (left), Dr Joshua Loh performing Robotic PCI (right)
Lithotripsy balloon with shockwave pulses (left), Dr Joshua Loh performing Robotic PCI (right)

Robotic Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (R-PCI)

In some cases, Dr Joshua Loh also performs Robotic Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (R-PCI). Taking advancements further, robotic percutaneous coronary intervention (R-PCI) provides a new approach to the procedure, allowing the Cardiologist to remotely control technology to manipulate guidewires and catheter devices with greater depth perception, range of movement and accuracy. This combines the Cardiologist's skill, critical thinking and eye for detail with the precision of a machine.

About Dr Joshua Loh

Dr Joshua Loh is a Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist and the Medical Director at Capital Heart Centre and has over 15 years of experience in the field of cardiology, with expertise in treatment with complex coronary intervention procedures.

He is experienced in using contemporary technologies in evaluating and managing coronary artery disease. He is proficient in providing coronary functional and physiology assessment using the flow wire, intracoronary imaging using Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) and IntraVascular UltraSound (IVUS), performing complex coronary interventions such as left main disease, bifurcations, chronic total occlusions, bypass graft interventions, multivessel coronary angioplasty and treating severely calcified coronary artery disease with specialised devices such as Rotational Atherectomy and Intravascular Lithotripsy.

Capital Heart Screening Packages


Essential Screening

• Basic tests for a heart health assessment.


$388

Comprehensive Screening

• Comprehensive heart health and risk assessment.

• Also suitable for NS pre-enlistment screening and sports programme screening.

$588

Executive Screening

• Advisable for persons above 40 years old, and/or with one or more cardiovascular risk factors for a detailed risk assessment.

$888

Premium Screening

• Suitable for persons above 50 years old, and/or with one or more cardiovascular risk factors, and/or with a family history for a complete risk assessment.

$1388

Pre-screening Clinical Evaluation

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

Anthropometric measurements

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

Blood Investigations

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

Electrocardiography (ECG)

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

Exercise Treadmill ECG Test (TMX)

✔️

✔️

✔️


Transthoracic Echocardiography (TTE)


✔️

✔️

✔️

Coronary Calcium Score (CA Score)



✔️

✔️

CT Coronary Angiography (CTCA)




✔️

Post-screening Clinical Evaluation

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

See more information here: Capital Heart Centre Cardiac Screening

About Capital Heart Centre

Led by Dr Joshua Loh, our goal at Capital Heart Centre is to deliver prompt access to appointments, diagnostic services and procedures that are tailored to your requirements — from prevention to treatment.

Your health is our number one priority. Rest assured, all you need to do is focus on your heart health, while our warm and friendly staff takes care of the rest. The team is dedicated, experienced and trained with up-to-date medical knowledge and evidence-based practices.

Dr Joshua Loh is well-versed in all areas regarding heart health, and his expertise lies in complex coronary interventional procedures. He did his advanced training in Interventional Cardiology in Washington, DC, and the US capital gave rise to the name, Capital Heart Centre.

Website: www.capitalheart.sg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/capitalheart.sg
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/capitalheart.sg/
Personal Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjoshualoh/

Dropbox https://www.dropbox.com/sh/z0smbvkypw8vu67/AACgbj2rPbXmpt9fiAicVELAa?dl=0

SOURCE Capital Heart Centre

Recommended Stories

  • CSG Accelerates Growth, Expands Career Opportunities and Community Partnerships Across India with Flexible, Employee-Centered Work Philosophy

    Flexibility and personal choice empower individuals to do their best work from anywhere and opens doors for more women professionals

  • Moderna: Incredible Growth at Uncomfortable Share Price

    Moderna (MRNA) makes a strong case to be known as one of the top innovators on the planet. The company's breakthrough vaccine, now referred to as Spikevax, is helping the world curb the spread of COVID-19. While the pandemic is far from over, Moderna's shot is likely to keep cash flows coming in steadily over the next 18 months. It's not just COVID-19 vaccines that have investors driving the top into the stratosphere, though. The company's incredible mRNA technology could pave the way for furthe

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Blasted 12% Higher Today

    RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) was a standout stock on a gloomy Monday for the market. Monday morning, RedHill announced that its opaganib produced a 62% statistically significant reduction in mortality in hospitalized individuals with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

  • RedHill's stock is up 7.0% as it shares new data about experimental COVID-19 drug

    Shares of Redhill Biopharma Ltd. gained 7.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it had new data from a Phase 2/3 clinical study evaluating its experimental oral antiviral opaganib in severely ill, hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Redhill said the treatment candidate reduced mortality by 62% when evaluating 251 of the 475 patients enrolled in the study. Several companies developing COVID-19 drugs have shared new data since Friday, when Merck & Co. Inc. said its experimental oral

  • Why Merck's Covid Pill Is Shaking Vaccine Stocks Even As Boosters Launch

    The runway is growing for vaccine stocks. More than eight in 10 fully vaccinated Americans hope to receive a Covid booster shot.

  • CTI BioPharma's COVID-19 Candidate Misses Primary Endpoint Mark In Phase 2 Trial

    CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) has announced topline results from the PRE-VENT trial of pacritinib in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The final PRE-VENT analysis was conducted following the randomization of 200 patients. Pacritinib/standard of care, compared to placebo/standard of care, failed to statistically improve in the primary endpoint invasive mechanical ventilation or death by Day 28 (26.3% vs. 24.8%). The study was recently amended to a Phase 2 design due to the availability of COVID

  • 3 Stocks That Might Soar With Pills for COVID

    Are we seeing a major shift into oral medications for COVID? Our Foolish roundtable picks three of the strongest stocks in this rising subsector.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks With Big Catalysts in October

    Healthcare stocks have a reputation of keeping investors on their toes. The possibility of surging price action, or conversely, earth shattering drops is very real, but these movements can come and go in the blink of an eye. As a result, these stocks need constant monitoring ahead of key catalysts, as they can affect the price dramatically. Additionally, the price movement is usually dependent on one of the following: either a regulatory approval or trial data. Once either is announced to the pu

  • She Was Training for a Marathon. Suddenly, She Could Barely Walk.

    WHAT COULD CAUSE SO SUDDEN A DECLINE? The 47-year-old woman lay in bed, exhausted and in pain. Her longtime partner lay next to her, anxious to do anything to help her feel better. Suddenly her right leg jerked and jumped as if possessed by some demon spirit — the movement was fast and erratic and lasted less than five seconds. “What was that?” her partner asked, amazed and worried. Then it happened again. And again. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The previous two wee

  • Ron DeSantis's wife diagnosed with breast cancer: 'She will never, never, never give up'

    Florida's first lady is battling breast cancer in the "most difficult test of her life," Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday.

  • Husband of wife who sued to demand ivermectin treatment has died of Covid-19

    Jeffrey Smith, 51, died in the intensive care unit of a hospital on 25 September

  • BioNTech CEO reportedly says a different COVID vaccine may be needed by next year

    BioNTech's chief executive officer, Ugur Sahin, warns that COVID-19 will keep mutating and a new vaccine may be needed as soon as mid next year.

  • U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpass 700K

    Dean at the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine Dr. Peter Hotez and Scripps Research Translational Institute Founder and Director Dr. Eric Topol join the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • UPDATE 2-Thailand joins Asian nations in rush to buy Merck's COVID-19 pill

    Thailand's government is in talks with Merck & Co to buy 200,000 courses of its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 treatment, the latest Asian nation to scramble for supplies of the drug after lagging behind Western countries for vaccines. Somsak Akksilp, director-general of the Department of Medical Services, told Reuters that Thailand is currently working on a purchasing agreement for the antiviral drug, known as molnupiravir. South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia said they are also in talks to buy the potential treatment, while the Philippines, which is running a trial on the pill, said it hopes its domestic study would allow access to the treatment.

  • Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has breast cancer

    DeSantis, 41, is the mother of the couple's three children, the youngest of whom was born after the governor took office in January 2019. Casey DeSantis has played an active role in her husband's administration, advocating for people with mental health issues. Republican and Democratic leaders put partisanship aside during an outpouring of support for Mrs. DeSantis on social media.

  • The Worst Vitamin D Supplement To Take, Say Dietitians

    Did you know there are several forms of vitamin D available in food and supplements? This is actually true for several different vitamins, and it's important to keep in mind when incorporating and vitamin supplements into your daily routine.Not all forms of vitamin D are created equal, and, in fact, there is one form that stands above the rest. And because there's one type of vitamin D that's considered to be the best, that also means there's a vitamin D supplement that dietitians consider to be

  • Experts Explain When Some Individuals May Need to Mix and Match COVID-19 Vaccines

    Here's why experts say you shouldn't get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine if you primarily had a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine series first.

  • Signs of encouragement as US sees drop in Covid cases and hospitalizations

    CDC data shows 29% decrease in cases over two weeks in September but experts say virus remains a significant threatCoronavirus – latest updatesSee all our coronavirus coverage San Francisco’s famous cable cars returned to service in September after many months on pause because of Covid. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images The United States has seen a dramatic drop in the number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks, a trend that epidemiologists see as an encouraging sign tha

  • Fauci Calls Merck's Experimental COVID-19 Pill 'Really Quite Impressive'

    The White House chief medical adviser stressed, however, that such a pill should in no way replace getting vaccinated against the virus.