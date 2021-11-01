Dr. Junaid Farooqui: The Effects of Nutrition for Pain Management

As a doctor of homeopathic and chiropractic medicine for many years, Dr. Junaid Farooqui is now working as an integrative medicine doctor and Energy healer. He has been helping Clients dealing with Chronic conditions and Pain. He is touting the importance of the effects of Nutrition and physical conditioning for pain management.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / With many people throughout the United States experiencing additional issues due to the prevalence of opioid prescriptions given to them by their doctors until they became dependent upon them, it is refreshing and a much-needed alternative to using herbal medicines in place of pharmaceuticals.

Pain negatively affects every aspect of a person's quality of life, from the high medical costs to the onset of other diseases caused by the prescribed pain medicines to manage their pain. Dr. Junaid Farooqui said Nutritional interventions are a great alternative when it comes to pain management. He noted that natural pain management could be achieved using herbal/homeopathic medicine, Nutritional interventions, and lifestyle modifications. The treatment for all chronic conditions and, especially, for pain management There has to be an individual-centered care approach that focuses on identifying the Three most essential factors 1-Emotional factors, 2-physical Factors, and 3-Chemical factors.

Environmental stress. Poor dietary choice, polypharmaceutical overload, and sedentary lifestyle play a significant role, especially in pain management. Without considering all above mention variables, it is challenging to treat chronic pain and health problems.

Dr. Junaid Farooqui advises that nutritional interventions, herbal medicine, and homeopathic medicine are not only safe but could help significantly for pain management.

According to Dr. Junaid Farooqui, A multifaceted approach should be used for pain. He said that phytochemicals could help stop or at least reduce inflammation. Numerous research and studies show that consuming a low-fat vegan diet combined with daily physical activity resulted in type 2 diabetes and complete relief of general pain within 16 days of lifestyle changes.

Arthritis and polymyositis is progressive and degenerative inflammatory disease of the skeletal and muscles. These manifestations cause extreme pain and disability, which could be helped with magnesium. A proper intake of magnesium help muscle relaxation and pain reduction. it also helps Heart functions since the heart is a muscle too

Dr. Junaid Farooqui said Energy Healing, Meditation, green leafy vegetables, Herbal and homeopathic medicine could be beneficial to relieve pain. He noted that devil's claw, a herb from South Africa, can also decrease arthritis and lower back pain. He said that two other herbal medicines for pain management include Boswellia and willow bark. Dr. Junaid Farooqui said that Kava Kava is great for tension headaches and neuropathic pain. At the same time, St. John's Wort is also a good choice for neuropathic pain and sciatica, and arthritis pain. He said ginseng could be used for pain caused by fibromyalgia while valerian root for spasms and muscle cramps. These are a few herbal interventions along with lifestyle modifications that are well proven for pain management.

Dr. Junaid Farooqui highlights the benefits of Lifestyle changes in place of opioids and other pharmaceuticals for pain management.

