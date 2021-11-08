U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

Who was Dr. Kamal Ranadive? Google Doodle honors Indian biologist

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Google&#39;s Doodle on Nov. 8 honoring Dr. Kamal Ranadive.
Google's Doodle on Nov. 8 honoring Dr. Kamal Ranadive.

On Monday, Google is paying tribute to the cell biologist who was among the first researchers in India to identify links between cancers and certain viruses.

The search giant honored Dr. Kamal Ranadive with a Google Doodle featuring the biologist using a microscope, with different parts of the Google logo represented by cells underneath microscope slides.

"My main source of inspiration was lab aesthetics from the late 20th century and the microscopic world of cells related to leprosy and cancer," said Ibrahim Rayintakath, an Indian-based artist who created the doodle, in a statement.

According to a biography on Google's website, Ranadive would have celebrated her 104th birthday on Nov. 8.

►'Call of Duty: Vanguard': Why it's bloody, exciting video game fun

►Video dropping during Zoom calls? Here's how to speed up your WiFi

Born in 1917, Ranadive received a doctorate in cytology, the study of cells, while working at the Indian Cancer Research Center. During her tenure as director of the center, she was not only one of the first researchers to identify the links among cancers and certain viruses, but she also was among the first to propose a link between breast cancer and heredity.

Ranadive also studied the bacterium that causes leprosy and helped develop a vaccine. In 1973, she helped create the Indian Women Scientists’ Association to help women pursuing scientific fields.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dr. Kamal Ranadive: Google Doodle honors Indian biologist

