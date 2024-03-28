Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit: discount bulk pet operations save lives, money

Many people tend to get squeamish around blood, broken bones and the cringe-worthy process of cutting through flesh.

But Kelly Patriquin, veterinarian and co-owner of Dr. Kelly's Surgical Unit, was never one of them.

The native Phoenician was 16 and working as a tech at an animal hospital when she witnessed a veterinarian perform surgery on a dog.

“I couldn’t believe it. He was putting bones back together and I thought, ‘I have to do that,’” Kelly recalled. “I always wanted to be a vet but when I saw that I knew I wanted to do surgery.”

And since starting her practice with her husband Doug Patriquin in 2016, more than 200,000 pet parents are grateful for her fascination rather than aversion to the process.

Veterinarian Kelly Patriquin and her husband Doug Patriquin are the owners of Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit, which specializes in offering low-cost surgical procedures for pets.

Pricing that pet owners can afford

What differentiates Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit is its specialty in offering affordable pet surgeries spanning dental work, spays and neuters, mass and tumor removals, eye removal and other low-cost procedures that don’t require a lot of surgery aftercare.

Seeing how expensive these surgeries were getting at most clinics was the catalyst for the business model.

“I saw they were pricing a lot of people out and I thought it would be helpful. Vets always feel bad when (clients) have to forego these,” Kelly said.

Over the last eight years, the practice has performed more than 150,000 surgeries. In addition to individual pet owners, it has served more than 100 pet rescue organizations.

Veterinarian Kelly Patriquin, co-owner of Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit, specializes in low-cost surgical procedures including dental work, spays and neuters, mass and tumor removals, bladder stones and other procedures that don’t require a lot of surgery aftercare.

What started as a mobile practice operating out of a 34-foot-long RV, has grown into three brick-and-mortar locations in Phoenix, Peoria and its newest in Mesa. It also has a Tucson facility.

The practice has experienced an average growth of 40% every year for the last six years, Doug said. The nine veterinarians across the company are able to perform a total of 20 to 160 surgeries a day, at a third to half the cost of other vets, he said.

Because they specialize in these procedures, they don’t need most of the diagnostic tools, onsite pharmacy and other amenities of most full-service clinics or hospitals, Doug explained. Therefore, these expenses are not passed on to clients. This makes the practice extra efficient with more surgeries being able to be done in a day and the volume makes up for the reduction in profit margins.

Story continues

Clients run the gamut from those who can barely afford the treatment to others who simply appreciate the economic value of a quality surgery without the huge markup.

“We do the necessary work and everyone leaves with a happy face,” Doug said. “It’s a great outcome every time. We're lucky that way.”

Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit operates out of three Valley locations in Peoria, Phoenix and Mesa, providing surgical procedures at a fraction of the cost that many other clinics charge.

Providing options to Nala and her owner

Skyelee Rock and her cat Nala are among the fortunate ones to have discovered Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit.

In 2021, Rock noticed Nala’s left eye was turning a marble-black color. Her primary vet diagnosed Nala with glaucoma in both eyes and suggested removing them. The quote was $7,000.

Rock said there was no way she could afford that and wrestled with her options. The glaucoma made Nala grouchy and she was always hiding under the bed in pain.

“It was really hard to see her like that but when I heard the seven grand mark, I thought, do I have to put her down?” recalled Rock who lives in Mesa. “It was stressful.”

Rock shared her struggle with a co-worker, who told her about the Patriquins’ practice. She made an appointment and both of Nala’s eyes were removed for a total of a much more doable $1,500.

Rock adopted Nala, a 10-year-old orange tabby, from a shelter when she was 9 months old. After the surgery, Rock said Nala returned to her normal happy and super cuddly self. She is fully blind but no longer in pain and more social.

Rock said she is grateful for the practice.

“They were very calming, walked me through the process and were really reassuring,” Rock said. “With their guidance, I felt so much relief.”

How did the business get started?

Before opening Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit, the Patriquins owned a Banfield Pet Hospital franchise. When Mars Inc., purchased the franchise, the couple took their business ownership knowledge and decided to go out on their own.

They found a veterinarian who ran a mobile surgery practice and was looking to sell. They bought it, took over and were up and running.

The fully tricked out customized truck was a 34 feet long surgery center on wheels. Kelly had never driven an RV, let alone any vehicle like it, before. That didn’t deter her.

“I can do this,” Kelly said of her thoughts at the time. “I always had a passion for surgery. I jumped at the chance to do it that way.”

Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit operates out of three Valley locations in Peoria, Phoenix and Mesa, providing surgical procedures at a fraction of the cost that many other clinics charge.

Doug, a civil engineer, provided the business acumen and mechanical work and maintenance like oil changes, switching out water pumps and fixing the rooftop air conditioner.

“Kelly did such great patient care and I was pretty handy, so…” Doug said.

Demand created the need for more mobile units and vets do operate in them. They operated as many as six that made the rounds in the Valley and Tucson. At that point, it became difficult to manage. People were coming in from as far as Yuma and Apache Junction for surgeries and the Patriquins realized there was a market for their services. They decided to commit to brick-and-mortar locations, opening the first one in Peoria.

The goal is not to take business away from general practitioners, Doug said. In fact, they have received supportive feedback from the veterinarian community.

“There are a vast number of pet parents who get a big four-digit estimate they cannot afford,” Doug said. “We are a solid affordable option.”

It’s common for Kelly to treat dogs with eye problems, especially extremely painful glaucoma. As with Rock’s kitty Nala, the best way to treat advanced cases is to remove the eyes. While this idea isn’t always appealing to the owner, the cost of the procedure is even more prohibitive.

Through her practice, Kelly and her fellow veterinarians are able to relieve some of the financial burden and restore the pet to a comfortable life and make their parents happy.

“We’ve improved a lot of people’s lives,” Kelly said. “It’s really rewarding to see that.”

What: Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit

Where: Phoenix, Peoria, Mesa

Employees: 55

Interesting stat: The veterinary care industry generates $57 billion annually, according to economic research and analysis firm Interindustry Economic Research Fund.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit: discount bulk pet operations