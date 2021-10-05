U.S. markets closed

Dr. Mahmud Kara of KaraMD Honored as "Lifetime Achiever" by Continental Who's Who

·3 min read

HUDSON, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mahmud Kara is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in acknowledgment of his work at KaraMD®.

Dr. Kara is the creator of KaraMD, a line of products focused on digestive support, heart health, and reducing inflammation as the gateway to overall health. Dr. Kara has more than 30 years of experience with patients. After spending the early part of his career treating patients at The Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Kara spent the last several years focusing his work on functional medicine and natural remedies to help people live healthier lives.

To start his education, Dr. Kara received an International Baccalaureate from Vienna, Austria, Geneva, and Switzerland in 1984. El-Fatah University Medical School - University of Tripoli School of Medicine, graduating with his medical degree in 1991.

Dr. Kara began his medial career with a residency at the Department of Internal Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic, a world leader in non-profit organizations which provides clinical care and hospital care, from 1995-1999. He then became a faculty member at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. Dr. Kara gained experience in research coordination during a Genetic Susceptibility to ESRD study.

Dr. Kara previously practiced at Ravenna Primary Care from 2001-2004, and then at Robinson Memorial Hospital from 2004-2005. He took on a role as the Medical Director of Maplewood Extended Care Facility and Advisor for Extendicare Corporation from 2005-2009. He became the Medical Director at Wellness Evolution, where he stayed from 2010-2016. Dr. Kara transitioned into his next role as Chief Medical Officer at the YMCA of Greater Cleveland, where he researched and created protocols to implement into the YMCA's programs. He then worked at Alternative Health Resources as the Founder and Director of Primary Care and Internal Medicine.

He founded KaraMD in 2017, an online resource for people looking to take their health into their own hands. Dr. Kara created a line of digestive support, heart health, and anti-inflammatory supplements to support full-body health. Products at KaraMD include Pure Nature, UltraBeets, Comfort Guard X24, Vital Restore, GutBio Align, and more. The product line is designed to target several areas of the body for a holistic approach to overall wellness. Products are available throughout the United States and worldwide.

His passion for educating individuals on supplements and natural remedies inspired the founding of KaraMD to change lives for the better. Each of Dr. Kara's products are made in the USA, are vegan-friendly, non-GMO and gluten free. His science-backed formulas are offered with a 90-day money back guarantee.

He remains associated with the AMA and the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, and is the former Medical Director for the YMCA. Dr. Kara has been recognized by IssueWire.com.

Dr. Kara would like to dedicate this honorable recognition In Loving Memory of his mother, Rawhia Kara, Ph.D., who instilled in him the work ethic to succeed; and his mentor, Dr. Arolega, the head of Pulmonology at the Cleveland Clinic.

For more information, visit www.karamd.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-mahmud-kara-of-karamd-honored-as-lifetime-achiever-by-continental-whos-who-301393479.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

