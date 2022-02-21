Dr. Mahmud Kara is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HUDSON, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mahmud Kara is being recognized in the Inner Circle Magazine as the Professor of Medicine for the Year 2022 for his excellence in the medical manufacturing industry and acknowledgment of his professional leadership at KaraMD®.

As a seasoned medical doctor, Dr. Kara has garnered more than 30 years of experience proudly serving patients and their families. After spending the early part of his career treating patients at The Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Kara spent the last several years focusing his work on functional medicine and natural remedies to help people live healthier lives.

In 2017, Dr. Kara founded KaraMD, a line of digestive support, heart health, and anti-inflammatory supplements to support full-body health. His passion for educating individuals on supplements and natural remedies inspired the founding of KaraMD to change lives for the better. The product line targets several body areas for a holistic approach to overall wellness. They are made in the USA and available worldwide. They are also vegan-friendly, non-GMO, and gluten-free. Among some of the products are Pure Nature, UltraBeets, Comfort Guard X24, Vital Restore, and GutBio Align. Dr. Kara's science-backed formulas are offered with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Throughout his academic years, Dr. Kara received an International Baccalaureate from Vienna, Austria, Geneva, and Switzerland in 1984. Then he later attended El-Fatah University Medical School - University of Tripoli School of Medicine, graduating with his medical degree in 1991. Later, Dr. Kara completed his residency at the Department of Internal Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic, a world leader in non-profit organizations which provide clinical care and hospital care, from 1995-1999. He became a faculty member at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine due to his academic achievements. Dr. Kara gained experience in research coordination during a Genetic Susceptibility to ESRD study.

Following his training, Dr. Kara practiced at Ravenna Primary Care from 2001-2004 and then at Robinson Memorial Hospital from 2004-2005. He took on a role as the Medical Director of Maplewood Extended Care Facility and Advisor for Extendicare Corporation from 2005-2009. Dr. Kara became the Medical Director at Wellness Evolution, where he stayed from 2010-2016. Dr. Kara transitioned into his next role as Chief Medical Officer at the YMCA of Greater Cleveland, where he researched and created protocols to implement into the YMCA's programs. He then worked at Alternative Health Resources as the Founder and Director of Primary Care and Internal Medicine.

Dedicated to the medical community, Dr. Kara remains associated with the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. IssueWire.com has recognized him for his illustrious 30-year career.

On a personal note, Dr. Kara would like to dedicate this honorable recognition in loving memory of his mother, Rawhia Kara, Ph.D., who instilled in him the work ethic to succeed; and his mentor, Dr. Arolega, the head of Pulmonology at the Cleveland Clinic.

For more information, visit www.karamd.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

