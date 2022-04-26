Dr. Mark Knakal Joining Babylon Dental Care on Fridays

BABYLON, N.Y., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fridays just got better at Babylon Dental Care, thanks to our periodontist Dr. Mark Knakal. While Dr. Knakal was previously only available on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, primarily in our Great South Bay location in West Babylon, NY, he will now be seeing patients every Friday as well, at our Gateway Plaza location in Patchogue, NY.

"I'm excited about this transition to be able to provide expanded services to our patients," Dr. Knakal said of his new schedule at Babylon Dental Care. "Everything we do is always for the patient, and by offering services on Fridays, this allows people to take time off at the end of the week and take the weekend to recover if necessary. We feel that this will improve the patient experience, as we are always looking to give our patients the best care and service."

As a periodontist specializing in the health of the gums and supporting structures of the mouth, Dr. Knakal provides services that our other doctors cannot. He also allows Babylon Dental Care to treat patients in-house rather than sending them to third-party specialists they don't know.

Without proper treatment, the tissue and bone support around the teeth can degrade over time, ultimately threatening the health of the teeth themselves. Dr. Knakal's services include regenerative procedures to restore normal form and function, as well as bone grafts, sinus grafts, and surgical extractions.

One of Dr. Knakal's favorite services is the placement of dental implants. Implants offer substantial benefits over older solutions like dentures and bridges. They function more like natural teeth, are more durable, and preserve bone health in the jaw. When properly placed and maintained, they can last for decades.

Dr. Knakal graduated from Stony Brook dental school in 2002, and then stayed on for another three years training in periodontal care. He has been a periodontist since 2005 and has worked with Babylon Dental Care for the last 13 years. He loves that our practice is always on the move and adapting to accommodate new technologies and innovations, such as implant advancements and 3D imaging.

Visiting a dental practice only to be told that you must see an outside specialist can be inconvenient, not to mention expensive. At Babylon Dental Care, patients with periodontal issues can be treated right here, thanks to Dr. Knakal and our in-house technologies and services.

About Babylon Dental Care

Babylon Dental Care has been serving the Long Island community with excellent dental care since 1983 with locations in West Babylon (785 W Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704) and Patchogue (499 Sunrise Highway, Ste. 13B, Patchogue, NY 11772). Visit us online at www.babylondentalcare.com and call us at (631) 587-7373.

