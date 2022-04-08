U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

Dr. Mark Moseley Named President of USF Tampa General Physicians

·7 min read

TAMPA, Fla., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors for the USF Tampa General Physicians has named Mark G. Moseley, MD, MHA, FACEP, the first president of the newly formed academic medical group. Dr. Moseley will assume the new position April 11, 2022.

Dr. Mark Moseley, President of USF Tampa General Physicians.

"Dr. Moseley is the perfect person to serve as the president of USF Tampa General Physicians. With his deep familiarity of the faculty practice plan and decades of experience in academic health and clinical operations, Dr. Moseley will bring immense value to the role at this critical juncture," said Charles Lockwood, MD, senior vice president of USF Health and dean of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. "As USF Tampa General Physicians grows, Dr. Moseley's vision and exemplary leadership will be needed to further our mission of providing unparalleled patient care to our region."

"Dr. Moseley is the natural choice to become the inaugural leader of our new organization, one of the state's largest academic medical groups," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "Under Dr. Moseley's leadership, our physician groups will be more strategically aligned, allowing for enhanced collaboration between our organizations as well as our private practice physicians. Together, we will be able to increase access, improve quality and decrease costs for our patients, ultimately benefiting the Tampa Bay community, the state and beyond."

Launched in January 2022, USF Tampa General Physicians is a new organization providing management and support services for the physicians of both USF Health and TGMG. The creation of the organization follows nearly two years of transition planning since announcing the broadened affiliation in July 2020.

Moseley joins USF Tampa General Physicians after having served at USF Health for over five years, most recently as the chief clinical officer for USF Health, associate vice president for USF Health, and vice dean for Clinical Affairs in the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. He will retain his academic titles and teaching roles at USF Health.

Through coordinated services, USF Tampa General Physicians will help drive growth, improve quality, and increase access to world-class, academic medical care across the community, as well as serve as a recruiting tool for leading academic physicians from across the country. The new organization will further elevate the national reputation of both USF Health and TGH, which will help attract additional research dollars and support the economic engines of Tampa Bay's health market.

"I am humbled by the opportunity to be a part of this first chapter of USF Tampa General Physicians," Moseley said. "Our team members will help to power our physician practices, and provide high reliability, world-class services to our physicians, providers, and patients. USF Tampa General Physicians is the tangible manifestation of the power of TGH and USF Health working together in unison, aligned and united in advancing academic medicine and its benefits for Tampa Bay."

In his new role at the helm of USF Tampa General Physicians, Moseley will lead the approximately 1,400 team members who have joined USF Tampa General Physicians and serve and support physicians employed by USF Health and TGMG, providing practice infrastructure, clinical management, and related operational and administrative support services. Moseley will also work with private practice physicians on staff at Tampa General to offer purchased services and management services through the new organization.

Moseley joined USF Health in January 2017 to oversee the clinical operations of the faculty practice group and all clinical care that takes place at USF Health, build strategic hospital partnerships, and lead other key areas, including quality, safety, risk, and patient experience. He is also a professor in the Division of Emergency Medicine in the Department of Internal Medicine of the Morsani College of Medicine and holds a courtesy appointment as professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management within the USF Health College of Public Health. He also is a member of the medical staff at Tampa General.

An Ohio native and alumni of the Ohio State University College of Medicine and College of Public Health, Moseley is the first graduate of OSU's combined five-year MD/Master of Health Administration dual degree program. He completed a residency in emergency medicine at Christiana Care Health System in Wilmington, Del., serving as chief resident in his final year of training. Moseley came to USF from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio, where he served in numerous leadership capacities for 12 years. Moseley was a core academic faculty member, medical director of the Emergency Department, and vice chairman for Clinical Affairs in OSU's Department of Emergency Medicine. His senior leadership roles at OSU were as assistant chief operating officer, medical director for Patient Flow Management, and medical director for Utilization Management.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL
Tampa General Hospital, a 1,041-bed non-profit academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 Best Hospitals, and one of the top 4 hospitals in Florida, with five specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious 2021 Forbes magazine rankings – America's Best Employers by State, third out of 100 Florida companies and first among health care and social organizations and 13th nationally in America's Best Employers for Women. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal 2020 provided a net community benefit worth more than $182.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health and 19 outpatient Radiology Centers. Tampa Bay residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

ABOUT USF HEALTH
USF Health's mission is to envision and implement the future of health. It is the partnership of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, the College of Nursing, the College of Public Health, the Taneja College of Pharmacy, the School of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Sciences, the Biomedical Sciences Graduate and Postdoctoral Programs, and USF Health's multispecialty physicians' group. The University of South Florida is a high-impact global research university dedicated to student success. Over the past 10 years, no other public university in the country has risen faster in U.S. News & World Report's national university rankings than USF. For more information, visit health.usf.edu.

TGH Media Contact: Karen Barrera

Assistant Director of Communications & Partnerships

(813) 928-1603 (cell)

kbarrera@tgh.org

USF Health Media Contact: Sarah Worth

Director of Communications

(813) 928-0861

sworth@usf.edu

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-mark-moseley-named-president-of-usf-tampa-general-physicians-301520821.html

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital

