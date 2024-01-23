Dr. Martens Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth UK£419.0k

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Dr. Martens Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director Kenneth Wilson bought UK£400k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.29 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.77. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Dr. Martens insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

LSE:DOCS Insider Trading Volume January 23rd 2024

Does Dr. Martens Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Dr. Martens insiders own 2.7% of the company, worth about UK£20m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Dr. Martens Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Dr. Martens insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Dr. Martens and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Dr. Martens you should be aware of, and 1 of these is concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

