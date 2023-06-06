Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Has Announced A Dividend Of £0.0428

The board of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 18th of July, with investors receiving £0.0428 per share. This means the annual payment is 4.4% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Dr. Martens' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 232% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 12.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 40% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dr. Martens Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is tough to make a judgement on how stable a dividend is when the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Dr. Martens has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 38% per annum. Dr. Martens is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

Our Thoughts On Dr. Martens' Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Dr. Martens' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Dr. Martens (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Dr. Martens not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

