Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of £0.0156

The board of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.0156 per share on the 2nd of February. This makes the dividend yield 6.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Dr. Martens' stock price has reduced by 34% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Dr. Martens' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 205% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 8.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 50% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dr. Martens Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The annual payment during the last 2 years was £0.0244 in 2022, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.0584. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 55% per annum over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Dr. Martens has impressed us by growing EPS at 44% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Dr. Martens is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think Dr. Martens is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 4 warning signs for Dr. Martens that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

