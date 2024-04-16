Dr. Martens Stock Dives After Boot Maker Says U.S. Sales Will Stay Challenged

Shoshy Ciment
3 min read
0
In this article:

Shares of Dr. Martens took a dive on Tuesday after the boot maker put out a cautious outlook for 2025 that suggested persisting weakness in the U.S. wholesale market.

Ahead of its official full-year earnings report on May 30, British footwear company shared what it described as a “prudent” outlook for 2025. The company expects U.S. wholesale revenue to be down double-digits in 2025 compared to the prior year, a drop which it said will impact profitability to the tune of about 20 million euros before tax. While there is a chance that wholesale sales improve from in-season re-orders, Dr. Martens said that is not a guarantee. Given this challenge, the brand is also investing in additional storage facilities to hold its products in the U.S., its largest market.

More from Footwear News

In tandem with the business update, Dr. Martens announced that its chief executive officer Kenny Wilson would step down and be replaced by chief brand officer Ije Nwokorie.

Results for fiscal year 2024 were in line with expectations, Dr. Martens said. DTC sales grew in the high single digits in Q4, driven by growth in EMEA and APAC. Overall wholesale sales were in line with expectations as well.

Shares of Dr. Martens were down more than 30 percent by early afternoon on Tuesday.

In a statement, Wilson said the company is “focused on our action plan to reignite boots demand,” especially in the U.S., which has been a consistent challenge for the brand throughout fiscal year 2024. Wilson added that the company’s U.S wholesale business will likely improve when consumers gain confidence in the market, which is something he does not expect to occur in the next fiscal year.

Overall, Dr. Martens expects fiscal year 2025 revenues to decline in the single-digits versus the prior year. The company also said it will not be able to offset cost inflation in 2025 as it invests more in talent while not increasing prices, though the company is still looking to cut costs where possible.

“We have built an operating cost base in anticipation of a larger business, however with revenues weaker we are currently seeing significant deleverage through to earnings,” Wilson said. “Against this backdrop, we will be laser-focused on driving cost efficiencies where possible. We also have a number of ongoing investment projects which will deliver results in outer years. We continue to believe in our DTC-first strategy and the considerable headroom for growth. Our brand remains strong, and we have a compelling product pipeline. These all give us confidence as we look beyond this transition year into future years.”

New York-based investment firm Marathon Partners Equity Management, LLC, which owns more than 5 million shares of Dr. Martens common stock, earlier this month sent a letter to Dr. Martens chairman Paul Mason and the board of directors urging the company to begin evaluating “alternatives for the business with the goal of maximizing shareholder value.” This includes a potential sale of the business, the letter read.

Since its IPO in 2021, shares of Dr. Martens have dropped almost 83 percent. Given the company’s stalled earnings progress and investor coolness, Marathon argued that Dr. Marten’s tenure as a public company is no longer serving shareholders in the most productive way.

Best of Footwear News

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Dr. Martens Stock Plunges on Profit Warning, CEO Exit

    Shares in Dr. Martens fell more than 30% after the British boot maker warned of lower profit and said its chief executive would step down. Dr. Martens also said CEO Kenny Wilson would step down during this financial year. Nwokorie was previously senior director of Apple retail for six years, and before that the CEO of brand consultancy Wolff Olins.

  • ‘Knife’ Review: Salman Rushdie’s Answer to Violence

    As Salman Rushdie lay on death’s brink after a frenzied attempt on his life by an Islamist maniac, a doctor offered him this weird bit of comfort: “You’re lucky that the man who attacked you had no idea how to kill a man with a knife.” At an amphitheater in Chautauqua, in idyllic upstate New York, Mr. Rushdie had arrived to speak on the importance of keeping writers safe from harm. Mr. Rushdie was perforated as thoroughly as is possible in 27 seconds, the time his assailant had to complete his kill before being overpowered by members of the audience.

  • Dr. Martens dour US revenue outlook for the year sends stock of iconic bootmaker plunging

    Chunky bootmaker Dr. Martens is warning of a tough year ahead. Dr. Martens shares plunged more than 30% Tuesday after the iconic British brand forecast wholesale revenue in the U.S., its largest market, would decline by double-digits compared with last year. Trading in Dr. Martens stock was temporarily halted on the London Stock Exchange early Tuesday as it sank to a record-low 0.64 pounds, according to FactSet.

  • SEC’s Market Surveillance Tool Called Unconstitutional in Texas Lawsuit

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission was sued by a conservative think tank and a pair of individual investors who claim the regulator’s new market surveillance tool violates their constitutional privacy rights.Most Read from BloombergChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Two-Year Yield Hits 5% After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIMF Steps Up Its Warning to US Over Spending

  • Sea Stock Rebounds Bullishly, Nears Potential Buy Point

    Sea stock jumped in early trading Tuesday, rebounding from a recent dip to move ahead of its 21-day line.

  • 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Tesla Stock Is Going to $120. Is It a Sell?

    That price implies almost 26% downside over the next 12 months.

  • Stock market today: US futures tread water as Wall Street remains cautious

    Investors appear cautious amid unease over Middle East tensions, expected delays to interest rate cuts, and bank earnings.

  • Citi’s Muni Exit Creates Liquidity Test If Downturn Hits Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent departure of Citigroup Inc., a perennial top-10 underwriter of municipal debt, from that industry may eventually pose a challenge in the next muni downturn, said officials at two of the largest market participants.Most Read from BloombergChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Two-Year Yield Hits 5% After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIMF Steps Up Its Warning to US Ove

  • Homebuilder Stocks Tumble As Housing Starts Fall By 14.7%: 'A Poor Time To Buy A Home,' Says Economist

    Homebuilder stocks face sharp declines as the SPDR Homebuilders ETF (NYSE:XHB) drops 1.8% in Tuesday’s session, hitting its lowest level since Feb. 26, 2024, amid negative economic data. From the start of the month, this performance gauge has fallen approximately 10%, marking the first market correction since September 2023 after a significant 60% rally in the six months leading up to late March. Tuesday’s worst performers among U.S. homebuilder stocks were Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYS

  • Why Bank of America Stock Is Under Pressure Today

    The quarter was solid, but charge-offs caught investors off guard.