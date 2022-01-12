Dr. Martin Jugenburg Announces the SixSurgery Scholarship for Young Leaders of Tomorrow

Toronto's leading Plastic Surgery Centre, the Toronto Cosmetic Surgery Institute, is making it easier for medical students to focus on their studies and promote innovative thinking by offering a $1,000 scholarship towards post secondary studies.

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jugenburg is known for supporting students in the medical field. From posting Instagram stories of proper suture techniques, to ensuring his followers know the anatomy of the superficial muscular aponeurotic system, he uses social media to share insight into the world of plastic surgery. In recent years, he has also allowed medical students to shadow him in the operating room, where he quizzes them on their medical knowledge and shares his methods for success. So it comes as no surprise that the SixSurgery Clinic has put their money where their mouth is with a scholarship for students pursuing medicine.

The SixSurgery Scholarship is a seasonal $1,000 bursary for students in a field related to medicine (nursing, premed, biology, even psychology students are all considered). To apply, eligible students must submit a 500 word essay or 2 minute video on the topic provided. These topics typically relate to the future of surgery.

The very first scholarship, in Fall 2020, had students answer the question "how will technology disrupt surgery?" Hundreds of applicants sent in thoughtful essays and videos, but one stood out among the rest. University of British Columbia Medical School student Sahil Chawla submitted a spectacular video outlining his ideas. It begins with a quote from Charles Darwin, "It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent that survives. It is the one that is most adaptable to change." Throughout the video, Chawla discusses the fact that in recent years technology has allowed surgeons to perform specialized surgical procedures in remote areas that would not normally have access to the same resources. He concludes by stating that these advancements in medicine are a big part of why he is so excited to enter this field. Chawla isn't new to video creation, he also has a YouTube channel where he chronicles his life as a medical student. He recently shared his video submission on his YouTube channel, for those interested in learning more about technology in medicine, as well as the SixSurgery Scholarship.

The current scholarship asks the question, "how is social media impacting cosmetic surgery?" As a clinic that uses social media to keep patients informed and involved, this question is particularly relevant to the SixSurgery Clinic. According to their website, "all applications will be reviewed by a panel of judges" and winners are selected "not only based on merit, but also of the originality and creativity of content". Applications are now being accepted online with a deadline of April 15th, 2022. More information can be found on the SixSurgery website.

About SixSurgery

Dr. Martin Jugenburg a.k.a. 'Dr. Six' has been a household name in the plastic surgery industry for over a decade as one of Canada's most renowned Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons. Dr. Jugenburg and his distinguished team have the education, surgical finesse, and experience to ensure you get world-class surgical care with the best possible aesthetic result.

