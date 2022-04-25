U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,296.12
    +24.34 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,049.46
    +238.06 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,004.85
    +165.56 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,954.20
    +13.54 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.58
    -3.49 (-3.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.10
    -35.20 (-1.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    -0.57 (-2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0715
    -0.0088 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    -0.0800 (-2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2742
    -0.0093 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1180
    -0.3070 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,152.45
    +640.09 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.23
    +30.35 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Dr. Matthew Kolinski Discusses the Art of Staffing in the Modern Age

Mission Matters Business Podcast
·4 min read

Dr. Matthew Kolinski, CEO of Staffing Management Group, was interviewed by host Adam Torres on the Mission Matters Startup Podcast.

Beverly Hills , April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Matthew Kolinski shares how Staffing Management Group is helping entrepreneurs start, grow, and scale their organizations in the staffing and recruiting space.

Listen to the full interview of Dr. Matthew Kolinski with Adam Torres on the Mission Matters Startup Podcast.

How did you get started on the path of entrepreneurship?

“I was doing business before I knew I was an entrepreneur,” Kolinski says. While pursuing his undergraduate degree, he recalls, he helped fellow students with their resumes for a nominal fee and arranged temporary assignments to help them clear a path to full-time employment. One thing led to another, and he ended up running a staffing firm while completing medical school. Up until this past year, he was practicing medicine and running several successful businesses at the same time and he continues to innovate along the way. He joined Entrepreneur’s Organization (EO Tampa) in 2016 and currently serves as president of the local chapter.

How did the idea to launch Staffing Management Group come about?

In the early years, Kolinski says he was managing business development and recruiting on his own, and he needed backup. When he realized how many connections his core group of recruiters had, he encouraged them to add temporary staffing along with direct hires. “It was a turning point,” he says. In 2010 the Firm pivoted from a traditional model into the USA Staffing Services’ Authorized Dealer Program to support other entrepreneurs in the staffing industry, but “while the authorized dealer program was helping executive search firms,” he says, “ it also limited our ability to help more entrepreneurs.”

So, he created Staffing Management Group as a parent company in 2018 to provide management consulting services, recruiting support, workforce solutions, and equity investments. On the consulting services/management side, the group helps staffing firms from start-up to $100MM in revenue and they focus on optimizing growth and operations while maximizing bottom line profitability.

What challenges does your company solve for entrepreneurs in staffing?

Kolinski cites insurance policy management as a key area where brands often need support, noting that workers’ compensation, for example, has grown increasingly difficult to manage since it’s expensive and highly regulated. In addition, aspects like payroll funding and AR management all take away from revenue-generating activities which are vital for a start-up to survive.

“We take over these duties and help entrepreneurs with funding and compliance,” he says. Through the Authorized Dealer Program recruiters are able to offer temporary staffing to their clients in addition to direct hire recruiting services. “(Staffing) also provides a second source of revenue that allows them to make better business and personnel decisions.”

He goes on to shed some light on how to bridge talent gaps in the marketplace, explaining that many employers want to hire specialists and experts but often can't find the right fit on their own. As an industry, “(Staffing Firms) help businesses find workers who are culturally fit; they can hire them temporarily, train them, and make the decision if they want to continue working with them,” he says. “If not, it’s our responsibility to find a new place for the worker. It’s an advantage as they get to explore multiple opportunities while having a safety net… they do not lose a paycheck even if they switch jobs.”

When asked about the most in-demand placements today, he lists accounting, health care, non-nursing health care, IT, and engineering as the top industries utilizing temporary staffing.

What’s next for you and Staffing Management Group?

Kolinski says the group will keep rolling out new components as the needs and dynamics of the market change.

“In 2022, we’re launching equity purchasing to help those entrepreneurs who have all the resources but need an extra operational support partner to go to the next level,” he says.

To learn more about Staffing Management Group, visit staffingmanagementgroup.com or email matt@staffingmanagementgroup.com.

