Dr. Neinstein and His Team Complete Novel Surgical Safety Study

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Neinstein's most recent research goal has been to reduce surgical blood loss and the risks of blood clots in liposuction surgeries. On June 27, 2022, the Neinstein Plastic Surgery team completed a study reviewing the combination of subcutaneous heparin and intravenous tranexamic acid in outpatient liposuction procedures.

The authors present a retrospective study showing the dual benefit of venous thromboembolism protection and reduction of blood loss, blood clots, and perioperative blood loss during liposuction.

In this study, all patients undergoing general anesthesia were given 5000 units of subcutaneous heparin, an anticoagulant medication, before induction of anesthesia. These patients received a standard dose of 10 mg/kg of tranexamic acid intravenously during the preoperative period. Tranexamic acid is an antifibrinolytic agent that significantly reduces blood loss after trauma or surgical procedures.

The authors reviewed records for venous thromboembolism or blood clots, hematoma or bleeding, and variations in patient populations. All patients involved in the study received Ultrasonic-Assisted Liposuction (UAL) or Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL).

Sixty percent of the three-hundred patients also had ionizing subdermal helium treatments. The authors compared age, body mass index, gender, and volume of lipoaspirate. They did not detect an incidence of venous thromboembolism, but they found three incidents of hematoma in two females and one male that required irrigation and suction-assisted aspiration.

The study concluded that combining subcutaneous heparin and intravenous tranexamic acid in outpatient liposuction procedures enhances plastic surgery safety. This process allows for more fat extraction and expedites patient healing, presumably from reduced blood loss.

In future research projects, Dr. Neinstein and his staff plan to conduct other randomized controlled studies to corroborate the effectiveness of using subcutaneous heparin and intravenous tranexamic acid in liposuction patients to reduce blood loss and the risks of blood clotting.

Dr. Ryan Neinstein, widely known as "the surgeon's surgeon," is a top-ranked board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in liposuction, body sculpting, and injectable facial procedures. His patients come from around the world to seek leading treatment in his state-of-the-art surgical center, Neinstein Plastic Surgery, located above Bergdorf Goodman in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, New York City.

