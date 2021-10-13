U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

Dr. Newell-Harris Recognized for Distinguished Leadership

Corizon Health, Inc.
·2 min read

Dr. Glenda Newell-Harris

Dr. Glenda Newell-Harris
Dr. Glenda Newell-Harris
Dr. Glenda Newell-Harris

FARMINGTON, Conn., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Glenda Newell-Harris, Corizon Health’s Western Region Medical Director, has been recognized as a distinguished leader by Miss Porter’s School, a prestigious New England boarding school. The school will name its new student center, opening early 2022, as the Dr. Glenda Newell-Harris Student Center.

Dr. Newell Harris, of Oakland, California, is a 1971 graduate of Miss Porter’s School in Farmington, Connecticut and was the first Black student to attend the school. Dr. Newell-Harris is an internal medicine physician who is also an author, speaker and health care consultant in addition to her leadership position at Corizon Health. She is the recipient of numerous personal and professional accolades, including the National Medical Association’s highest honor, the Scroll of Merit, in 2014. In 2019, Newell-Harris was named a Bay Area Champion of Health by National Medical Fellowships.

“It’s a most incredible honor,” Dr. Newell-Harris said of the naming. “To have this happen while I have children who can appreciate this, I’m not even sure that words can adequately express the emotion that’s attached to this honor.” Corizon CEO, James Hyman, said, “We’re so proud that our Corizon team-members demonstrate sustained leadership across their communities and are publicly recognized for their commitment and impact.”

Miss Porter’s School is a college preparatory boarding and day school for girls in grades 9 through 12. It offers a dynamic, rigorous approach to education that prepares young women to become informed, bold, resourceful and ethical global citizens. Other notable graduates of Miss Porter’s School are Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Gloria Vanderbilt and Lilly Pulitzer.

About Corizon Health

Corizon Health, based in Brentwood, TN, is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states, counties and municipalities across the country for more than 40 years. Corizon offers comprehensive solutions for medical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and re-entry services. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Corporate Communications
media@corizonhealth.com
858-729-3303

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ee6c630-0ea2-4aeb-91ea-3793548f878f



