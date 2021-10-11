U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder, President & CEO –TEN Ltd. Featured in Exclusive Interview in Capital Link's Video Podcast Series "Riding the Waves of a Lifetime"

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder, President & CEO of TEN Ltd (NYSE: TNP), one of the largest independent transporters of energy in the world, shares his personal and career journey and industry insight in an exclusive interview in Capital Link’s “Riding the Waves of a Lifetime” Video Podcast Series.

TO ACCESS THE PODCAST
The interview as well as the whole digital library of prior interviews can be viewed at
http://forums.capitallink.com/podcasts/RidingTheWaves/

CAPITAL LINK’s “RIDING THE WAVES OF A LIFETIME” VIDEO PODCAST SERIES
This video podcast series features Maritime Executives and Industry Leaders who take us through their career journey and how they have adapted to the ever-changing business landscape from geopolitics to digital disruptions, reaching net-zero, tackling the unknown and positioning for the future.

The speakers share life and career experiences, as well as their insight and foresight on the maritime industry’s evolution, direction and outlook, opportunities and challenges ahead.

These video podcasts will air every second Friday or weekly.
We urge you to complete a complimentary registration on Capital Link’s YouTube Channel so you can receive notifications of upcoming podcasts.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnE1qVitVj_lGx1tXdsi_2g

ACCESS ARCHIVE OF EXCLUSIVE PODCASTS (in chronological order, starting with the most recent)

  • Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder, President & CEO – TEN Ltd, Chairman – Intertanko 2014-2018

  • Mr. Robert Burke, Chief Executive Officer, Ridgebury Tankers

  • Mr. Esben Poulsson, Chairman - International Chamber of Shipping; Executive Chairman - ENESEL PTE. LTD

  • Mrs. Lois Zabrocky, President & CEO, International Seaways

  • Mr. Marco Fiori, CEO, Premuda SpA

  • Ms. Kristin Holth, Board Member, GasLog and Maersk Tankers; former Head of Ocean Industries, DNB

  • Mr. Mark O'Neil, President & CEO, Columbia Shipmanagement Ltd

  • Mr. Hing Chao, Executive Chairman, Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings

  • Mr. Philippe Louis Dreyfus, Chairman, Louis Dreyfus Armateurs

  • Ms. Şadan Kaptanoglu, CEO - Kaptanoglu Shipping, President - BIMCO 2019-2021

  • Mr. Mats H. Berglund, CEO, Pacific Basin Shipping

  • Dr. Martin Stopford, Non-Executive President, Clarkson Research Services

  • Mr. Martyn Wade, CEO, Grindrod Shipping

UPCOMING PODCASTS
Friday, October 22
Dr. Grahaeme Henderson OBE, Chairman - Together in Safety; Former Senior Vice President, Shipping & Maritime, Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited

Friday, November 5
Mr. Lasse Kristoffersen, President & CEO, Torvald Klaveness, President Norwegian Shipowners Association 2014-2018

November
Mr. Paolo d’Amico, Chairman – INTERTANKO; Executive Chairman & CEO, d’Amico International Shipping

Friday, November 19
Professor Costas Th. Grammenos CBE, DSc; Chairman, Costas Grammenos Centre for Shipping Trace & Finance, Cass Business School, City University of London

Friday, December 17
Mr. Kenneth C.K. Koo, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer - TCC Group

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Please visit: http://forums.capitallink.com/podcasts/RidingTheWaves/
Or, contact Nicolas Bornozis at forum@CapitalLink.com or + 1 212 661 7566

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
For sponsorship opportunities for Capital Link’s webinars, podcasts and conferences, please contact Anny Zhu at forum@CapitalLink.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Capital Link’s conferences, webinars and podcasts may contain "forward-looking statements." Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the beliefs of each participating Company regarding future results, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of the Companies. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the participating companies, please refer to the regulatory filings of each participating company with the SEC.

ORGANIZER CAPITAL LINK, INC. – DISCLAIMER
Founded in 1995, Capital Link provides Investor Relations and Media services to several listed and privately held companies, including companies included in this podcast. Capital Link organizes on a regular basis industry conferences, webinars and podcasts all of which are for informational and educational purposes and should not be relied upon. They do not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities or investment advice or advice of any kind. The views expressed are not those of Capital Link which bears no responsibility for them. Capital Link’s series of industry conferences organized annually in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia are all known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo. For additional information please visit: www.capitallink.com , email forum@capitallink.com or call +1 212 661-7566.


