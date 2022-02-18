U.S. markets open in 1 hour 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,396.50
    +22.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,367.00
    +136.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,257.00
    +92.25 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,038.70
    +13.20 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.91
    -1.85 (-2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,892.30
    -9.70 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1368
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.85
    +2.56 (+10.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3618
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1610
    +0.2320 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,433.37
    -2,868.74 (-6.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.99
    -67.18 (-6.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.83
    +26.46 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Dr. Pan Zheng of OncoC4 is Inducted Into the 2022 College of Fellow of American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE)

Oncoc4.com
·3 min read

Dr. Pan Zheng

Dr. Pan Zheng
Dr. Pan Zheng

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoC4, Inc. is elated to announce that its co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pan Zheng, has been selected by the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) to its 2022 College of Fellows.

Dr. Zheng was nominated, reviewed, and elected by peers and members of the AIMBE College of Fellows for outstanding contributions to immune checkpoint regulation and drug development in cancer immunotherapy and COVID therapy. The College of Fellows is comprised of the top two percent of medical and biological engineers in the country. The most accomplished and distinguished engineering and medical school chairs, research directors, professors, innovators, and successful entrepreneurs comprise the College of Fellows. AIMBE Fellows are recognized for their contributions in teaching, research, and innovation. Past AIMBE Fellows have been awarded the Nobel Prize, the Presidential Medal of Science and the Presidential Medal of Technology and Innovation, and many also are members of the National Academy of Engineering, National Academy of Medicine, and the National Academy of Sciences.

A formal induction ceremony will be held during AIMBE's 2022 Annual Event in March. This prestigious recognition is also a testimony of the innovation behind OncoC4's novel immunotherapies that are the brainchild of our co-founders' decades long scientific pursuit. We congratulate Pan for her significant achievement and look forward to advancing our exciting clinical programs from early stage to late stage clinical evaluation under her leadership.

More About Dr. Pan Zheng and OncoC4 Inc.

Dr. Zheng spent over 2 decades in academic career as professor in various US universities, starting in Ohio State University Medical Center, to University of Michigan, Children's National Medical Center, and University of Maryland School of Medicine. In addition to her academic success, Dr. Zheng has devoted significant effort to technology development and commercialization, while serving as a co-founder and part-time Chief Medical Officer for OncoImmune, Inc. until its acquisition by Merck, Inc. in 2020. After the acquisition, Dr. Zheng co-founded OncoC4, Inc and served as the Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Zheng's lasting impact in biological and medical engineering roots in her fundamental research, documented in more than 150 peer-reviewed publications, most of which are in high-impact journals. For example, Dr. Zheng's laboratory co-discovered CD24-Siglec 10 interaction and its critical role as an immune checkpoint to restrain inflammatory response to tissue injuries (Science, 2009). This finding provides a framework to understand how humans can control inflammation to the minimum in response to tissue damages under normal circumstances, and the devastating consequences when this pathway goes awry during infection and in bone marrow transplantation. Most importantly, these studies provide new therapeutic approaches for graft vs host diseases, viral infection, and autoimmune diseases. Based on these findings, Dr. Zheng co-invented a first-in-class new drug, CD24Fc, and led OncoImmune to launch a series of Phase I, II, and III clinical studies on treatment graft vs host diseases, immunotherapy-related adverse events, HIV infection, and lastly, on severe and critical COVID-19 infection.

OncoC4 (https://www.oncoc4.com) is a privately held, clinical stage biotech company that is actively engaged in the discovery and development of immunotherapy products targeting cancer evasion of adaptive and innate immunity. The leading clinical candidate ONC-392 is a best-in-class anti-CTLA-4 antibody currently under a Phase 1A/1B clinical trial (PRESERVE-001, NCT04140526). A picture of Dr. Zheng with the crystal structure of ONC-392 binding to its CTLA-4 target is provided.

Media Contact:

Helen F Schiltz VP, Corporate Development
hschiltz@oncoc4.com

Related Images






Image 1: Dr. Pan Zheng


Pan with ONC-392 structure



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • ICER's Report Suggests Benefits Of Eli Lilly's Tirzepatide Not Better Than Other Diabetes Drugs

    Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) casts doubts on Eli Lilly And Co’s (NYSE: LLY) tirzepatide, a type II diabetes candidate, about its usefulness to patients compared to the rivals. The ICER released its report, giving evidence for the drug a “B+” rating and saying, “the evidence provides high certainty that tirzepatide delivers at least a small net health benefit when added to background therapy, with the possibility of a substantial net health benefit.” However, ICER’s Jon Campb

  • Clover Health Most at Risk on Rollback of Trump Medicare Program

    (Bloomberg) -- A potential rollback of a Trump administration Medicare program could threaten a handful of recently listed stocks from the past two years including Clover Health Investments Corp.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Cam

  • Biggest Loser  Couple Gets Weight Loss Surgery After Gaining 368 Lbs. Since the Show

    Jessica Limpert and Ramon Medeiros, who met during the show’s 12th season, struggled with the "scrutiny" any time they gained weight because they were in the public eye

  • Abbott recalls baby formulas after four infants reportedly fall ill

    The powder formulas were distributed across the country, and possibly exported to other countries, the FDA said.

  • The Ancient Greeks also lived through a plague, and they too blamed their leaders for their suffering

    A painting by Nicolas Poussin titled 'The Athenian Plague' shows people dying of the plague. Bettmann / Contributor via Getty ImagesSince the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, as a scholar of ancient Greek literature, I have returned again and again to the Greek historian Thucydides to try understand the historical parallels to the American response to the health crisis. Thucydides – a onetime general and historian of the Peloponnesian War, a generationlong struggle between Athens and Sparta –

  • Abbott Laboratories Recalls Three Baby Formulas Amid FDA Warning

    The FDA is investigating consumer complaints that four babies became sick with bacteria infections after consuming products from Michigan plant

  • 5 Ways to Make Sure You Don't Die in Your Sleep

    The death of comedian Bob Saget—which apparently came in his sleep after a severe head injury—has shed light on a rare but potentially preventable phenomenon. How often do people die in their sleep, why, and how can it be avoided? Dr. Sumeet Chugh, medical director of Cedars-Sinai's Heart Rhythm Center, told the Wall Street Journal that 90% of sudden, unexpected deaths at night are caused by cardiac arrest. Other treatable or preventable situations also contribute. Here's what you can do to avoi

  • Olivia Newton John Uses Medicinal Cannabis to ‘Help With My Symptoms’ of Stage 4 Breast Cancer

    Olivia Newton-John opened up about using medicinal cannabis as a treatment for stage-four breast cancer symptoms, calling it a “healing plant.”

  • Equillium Adds Three Drugs To Its Pipeline Via Bioniz Acquisition

    Equillium Inc (NASDAQ: EQ), with only one asset in its pipeline, is expanding its drug development efforts via the acquisition of Bioniz Therapeutics. The deal, worth approximately $330 million, gives the biotech access to three therapeutics. Equillium will buy Bioniz in an all-stock deal for around 5.69 million shares and up to $57.5 million in development biobucks. The deal is further backloaded by up to $250 million in commercial milestone payments. Bioniz's cytokine inhibitor BNZ-1 completed

  • DoorDash driver applauded for rushing to deliver Plan B

    The cost of Plan B in the United States ranges from $40 to $50

  • Long-Term Care Costs Rise Sharply During Pandemic

    The industry is having trouble hiring and retaining aides because of a national labor shortage, according to a Genworth study.

  • New marijuana study in New Jersey

    Usage overall in New Jersey is lower than the nationwide average, but stats show younger people at high rate.

  • Hong Kong mass testing and lockdown plans criticised as ‘ridiculous nonsense’ by virologist

    New Covid cases in the Chinese-controlled city have multiplied by 60 times so far this month

  • Exclusive: Munger: 'Appalled by the fear of vaccination'

    Charlie Munger, Chairman of the Daily Journal and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway discusses vaccine mandates and hesitancy within the U.S.&nbsp;

  • Hong Kong working-class district reels as COVID runs rampant

    Lam Foon, 98, sits propped up and swaddled in soggy woollen blankets in a hospital bed just outside the entrance to Hong Kong's Caritas Medical Centre, waiting for tests to confirm her preliminary positive result for COVID-19. "I don't feel so good," she told Reuters through a surgical mask, next to a similarly wrapped patient wearing a mask and face shield. Lam was one of dozens of patients lying in the parking lot of Caritas on Thursday, after there was no more room inside the hospital that serves 400,000 people in the working-class district of Cheung Sha Wan on the Kowloon peninsula.

  • S. Korea keeps crowd limits as omicron causes 25-fold spike

    South Korea will extend restaurant dining hours but maintain a six-person limit on private social gatherings as it wrestles with a massive coronavirus wave driven by the highly infectious omicron variant

  • ER doctor charged with battery of patient he thought was 'faking' her condition

    An ER doctor at UF Health Leesburg was charged with battery after allegedly striking a patient numerous times with her own hand.

  • Larimar Therapeutics' stock plunges on FDA decision; could implement cost-cutting measures

    The Food and Drug Administration dealt Larimar Therapeutics a setback when the agency decided to maintain its clinical hold on the Bala Cynwyd biotechnology company's effort to develop a treatment for a rare condition

  • NatWest faces $2.7 million-plus damages claim after dismissing banker with cancer

    NatWest Group is facing a 2 million pound-plus ($2.7 million) compensation claim after a London tribunal ruled it had discriminated against an employee and unfairly dismissed her two days after cancer surgery, her lawyer said on Thursday. Adeline Willis, a 44-year-old risk and compliance officer who had worked at the bank for more than six years, said she was physically and emotionally in turmoil after being made redundant in 2020, eight months after a bowel cancer diagnosis. But the tribunal ruled a recorded telephone call a few weeks after her diagnosis, in which Willis's managers sought advice from the human resources department about terminating a secondment early because she was due to take time off for cancer treatment, was clear evidence of discriminatory intent.

  • Estimated 73% of US now immune to omicron: Is that enough?

    The omicron wave that assaulted the United States this winter also bolstered its defenses, leaving enough protection against the coronavirus that future spikes will likely require much less — if any — dramatic disruption to society. Millions of individual Americans’ immune systems now recognize the virus and are primed to fight it off if they encounter omicron, or even another variant. About half of eligible Americans have received booster shots, there have been nearly 80 million confirmed infections overall and many more infections have never been reported.