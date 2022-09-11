U.S. markets closed

Dr. Paul Karpecki of Keplr Vision Joins Vial's Ophthalmology CRO Scientific Advisory Board

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial continues to expand its scientific advisory board with new member Dr. Paul Karpecki, who will act as a consultant to Vial's Ophthalmology CRO. Dr. Karpecki is the Medical Director of Keplr Vision and Faculty Associate Professor at the University of Pikeville, Kentucky, College of Optometry.

Vial Dermatology CRO logo (PRNewsfoto/Vial)
Vial Dermatology CRO logo (PRNewsfoto/Vial)

Dr. Karpecki has over 20 years of experience as a thought leader and pioneer in ophthalmology and over two decades of experience running some of the largest dedicated corneal health and dry eye research clinics in the U.S.

"Dr. Karpecki is one of the most influential optometry physicians. His insights and contributions to Vial's Ophthalmology CRO will lead to more efficient clinical trials with higher-quality results," said Simon Burns, Co-Founder and CEO of Vial.

Vial's CRO Advisory Board has rapidly expanded and continues to pull in experts across therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology. Vial's unique approach to leveraging experience from scientific advisors has helped develop a deep insider's view of the pain points of running clinical trials. Vial's ophthalmology CRO distinguishes itself by utilizing digital technology, an extensive site network, an advisory board, and a proven enrollment playbook to streamline processes. Vial's tech-enabled CRO provides novel clinical trial management services that deliver diverse enrollment, automated processes, and more accurate data for higher-quality trial results.

"I have a deep commitment to innovation which is why I find it rewarding to partner with startups eager for new and modern approaches. I enjoy collaborating with mission-driven companies like Vial to bring new technologies and treatments to the ophthalmic space," said Dr. Karpecki on being an advisor to Vial's ophthalmology CRO.

To learn more about Vial, visit our website.

See the full release here.

About Vial: Vial is a tech-enabled, next-generation CRO that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of faster trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. The key to Vial's tech-enabled platform is Vial's modern, intuitive Electronic Source and powerful tooling for CRAs that enables considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas (Dermatology CRO, Ophthalmology CRO, Oncology CRO, Gastroenterology CRO, and Neurology CRO). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 125 employees and has run over 750 trials from Phase I through Phase IV.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-paul-karpecki-of-keplr-vision-joins-vials-ophthalmology-cro-scientific-advisory-board-301621591.html

SOURCE Vial

