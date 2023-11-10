Advertisement
Dr. Pepper teases spicy new flavor 'Hot Take' exclusive to rewards members

Amaris Encinas, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Dr. Pepper Hot Take is a new spicy limited-edition flavor, flavored by peppers. Only Pepper Perks members can get a bottle of the unique drink.
Dr. Pepper has launched a limited-edition flavor that will likely make your lips tingle, if you can get your hands on it.

The soda, known as Dr. Pepper Hot Take is a more “fiery” take on the original 23 flavors, enhanced by spicy peppers to give it a real kick.

You can only get a bottle of the new fizzy concoction, launched Wednesday, if you sign up for or are a Pepper Perks reward member.

“Dr Pepper is taking bold flavor steps with the launch of Dr Pepper® Hot Take and it is a testament to our commitment to bringing fans sensational new products. Every year, we celebrate college football fandom and the new flavor is a 'hot take' on the well-loved tradition of sport and spice,” SVP of Brand Marketing for Dr. Pepper John Alvarado wrote in the announcement.

Here’s how to get a taste.

How can I get a Dr. Pepper Hot Take?

There are only two ways you can get a Dr. Pepper hot take, since the limited-edition flavor won't be sold in stores.

You can log in or sign up for the Pepper Perks program and play scratch-and-win for a chance to win a few prizes, including the new soda, or you can redeem 3,000 points to get a bottle.

The offer is only available while supplies last.

Dr. Pepper Blue Bell ice cream: Where to get it.

More: Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnut dozens, no strings attached. Here's when and why

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dr. Pepper Hot Take: New flavor available for rewards members

