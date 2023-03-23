U.S. markets open in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,988.25
    +17.75 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,312.00
    +54.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,821.25
    +114.25 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,751.00
    +10.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.34
    -0.56 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.90
    +30.30 (+1.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    +0.29 (+1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0879
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.66
    +0.28 (+1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2294
    +0.0028 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3890
    +0.0050 (+0.00%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,610.05
    -583.54 (-2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    602.50
    -13.44 (-2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.13
    -75.71 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     

Dr. Phone Fix, Canada's Fastest Growing Cell Phone Repair Chain, has been selected as a Samsung Electronics Canada Authorized Service Centre Partner

CNW Group
·1 min read
Samsung Logo (CNW Group/Dr. Phone Fix)
Samsung Logo (CNW Group/Dr. Phone Fix)
Dr. Phone Fix Logo (CNW Group/Dr. Phone Fix)
Dr. Phone Fix Logo (CNW Group/Dr. Phone Fix)

TORONTO, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Dr. Phone Fix, Canada's growth leader in the cell phone repair business, announced today that they are now an Authorized Service Partner for Samsung Electronics Canada, across 19 cities.

This new accreditation enables Dr. Phone Fix technicians, accredited by Samsung, to do both in and out of warranty repairs for Samsung mobile phone users, using genuine Samsung parts and tools. Dr. Phone Fix will also provide a 125-point health check to repaired devices, using Samsung's Galaxy Diagnostics Tool.

"We're honored by this recognition and delighted that our partnership will bring convenient access to our mutual customers," said Piyush Sawhney, CEO, Dr. Phone Fix. "Our 35 locations are pleased to join Samsung's extensive network in 2023 with a goal of another 165 locations by 2030."

"Samsung customer service is about providing convenient, Seamless and accessible service for everyone - from Canadians Living in the business cities to the remotest parts of the country," said Frank Martino, Vice President, Corporate Service, Samsung Electronics Canada. "Dr. Phone Fix provides flexible options for customers requiring same day repairs, and so we are excited to welcome them to our extensive service network."

To find the Dr. Phone Fix location nearest you, visit www.docphonefix.com/loc.

Warren Michaels
Vice President/Brand Development
Dr Phone Fix
warren.michaels@docphonefix.com
C: 780-977-8261

SOURCE Dr. Phone Fix

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/23/c1500.html

Recommended Stories

  • Personal data of Rio Tinto's Aussie staff may have been hacked - memo

    (Reuters) -Personal data of Rio Tinto Ltd's former and current Australian employees may have been stolen by a cybercriminal group, according to a staff memo seen by Reuters on Thursday. "Investigations now indicate a possibility that Rio Tinto data may be impacted," it said. The stolen data relates to an attack on GoAnywhere - a managed file transfer (MFT) software offered by U.S. cybersecurity firm Fortra.

  • Amazon is doubling down on its Fire TV business, adding newer, cheaper models

    Amazon is doubling down on its Fire TV business.

  • Nvidia CEO Says AI Can Overcome the Death of Moore’s Law

    The CEO offered a comprehensive and optimistic vision for the future of AI. “Accelerated computing and AI have arrived,” he said.

  • A TikTok ban would mean losing more than viral dance videos

    A ban on TikTok could have implications for free speech, creators, advertisers, and even politicians.

  • Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    (Reuters) -Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.

  • Nvidia launches new cloud services and partnerships to train generative AI

    At its annual GPU Technology Conference, Nvidia announced a set of cloud services designed to help businesses build and run generative AI models trained on custom data and created for "domain-specific tasks," like writing ad copy. Under the brand Nvidia AI Foundations, each individual cloud service -- Nvidia NeMo for language models and Nvidia Picasso for image, video and 3D content generation -- includes pretrained models, frameworks for data processing, APIs and support from Nvidia engineering staff.

  • Google Opens Access to Bard AI Chatbot, Racing to Catch Up to OpenAI

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google is granting the public access to its ChatGPT competitor, the conversational AI service it calls Bard.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUsers in the US and UK can sign

  • Amazon ‘looking at every nook and cranny’ to improve efficiencies, analyst says

    Amazon's at a crossroads. After years of no-expense-spared growth, the company's slashing costs wherever it can, CFRA Research Senior Equity Analyst Arun Sundaram told Yahoo Finance Live on Tuesday.

  • Telegram Users Can Now Transfer USDT Through Chats

    USDT has been added to Telegram's @wallet bot, expanding the messaging app's facility for buying and selling crypto.

  • Warning: Hackers Using Bing's AI Chatbot To Trick Users

    It looks like the robots are turning to the dark side — or are being coerced into it by a group of clever hackers. According to some tech-savvy security researchers, Bing's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot could be turned into a smooth-talking scam artist with just a few well-placed text prompts. By tricking the bot into asking for personal information from unsuspecting users, these hackers are taking the art of social engineering to a whole new level. It seems like no one — not even friendl

  • Windows 11 security flaw exposes cropped-out screenshot data

    Windows 11 is vulnerable to an exploit that lets you recover image data cropped out of screenshots.

  • Google Suspends Pinduoduo. It’s a Hiccup in U.S. Expansion for the Chinese Retailer.

    Google said Tuesday that versions of the Pinduoduo app that weren’t in its Play store had been found to contain malware.

  • Nvidia Ramps Up Artificial Intelligence Offerings Amid AI's 'iPhone Moment'

    Graphics-chip maker Nvidia on Tuesday demonstrated how its technology is advancing artificial intelligence in myriad industries.

  • UPDATE 2-Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.

  • Microsoft's collaborative work app, Loop, is finally available in public preview

    Microsoft has finally made its Loop app available to try for collaborative document editing.

  • Google Launches Bard AI Chatbot to Counter ChatGPT

    The Alphabet unit stops short of integrating the new conversational computer program into its search function.

  • Keysight (KEYS) Validates Astella 5G mmWave O-RAN Solution

    Astella Technologies opted for Keysight's (KEYS) testing solutions to validate the performance and design of its 5G Open RAN millimeter wave small cell base station.

  • ChatGPT Can Help Advisors, but Other AI Tools May Be Even Better

    Creating custom content is the best strategy for client acquisition and retention, advisors reported in a 2021 eMoney survey. Personalized content marketing has a better chance of making a connection with clients and prospects. With artificial intelligence, this process can be streamlined.

  • Adobe, Nvidia AI imagery systems aim to resolve copyright questions

    Two Silicon Valley companies on Tuesday announced new tools that use artificial intelligence to generate images while tackling some of the thorniest legal issues surrounding the technology: copyrights and payments. Adobe Inc added artificial intelligence to some of its most popular software, including Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator, to speed the process of generating images and text effects, noting that creators whose work was used by the tools will be able to get paid. Nvidia Corp unveiled its own service, known as "Picasso," that uses AI to generate images, videos and 3D applications from text descriptions.

  • 3 Audio Video Stocks Worth Watching in a Booming Industry

    Investments in technology solutions that enhance communications experience are likely to aid the Zacks Audio Video Production industry participants. However, High competition from low-priced device importers is a concern for Sony Corporation (SONY), Dolby Laboratories (DLB) and GoPro (GPRO).