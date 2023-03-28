Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of Quick Custom Intelligence announced a remarkable twelve months culminating in the news of their deployment at the Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming casinos

SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") a leading software company, is proud to announce its significant achievements over the past twelve months, including their deployment of the QCI Enterprise Platform at the prestigious Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming casinos. Also announced was the signing of 24 new agreements to date in 2023, and the expansion of its international business, highlighting the company's commitment to innovation, exceptional customer service, and global expansion.

With the deployment of the QCI Enterprise Platform at the Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming casinos, a world-renowned name in the entertainment and hospitality industry, QCI has not only showcased the company's ability to cater to high-profile clients but has also solidified its position as a trusted provider of cutting-edge software solutions in the gaming industry.

In addition to the Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming deployment, QCI has signed 24 new agreements to date this year, demonstrating its continued success in attracting new customers and expanding its footprint across various industries. This rapid growth is a testament to the company's dedication to delivering top-quality software products that cater to the diverse needs of its clients.

The expansion of QCI's international business underscores its commitment to becoming a global software provider. By extending its reach beyond domestic borders, the company has proven its ability to adapt to different markets and cater to the unique requirements of clients worldwide.

In 2023, QCI has also witnessed the maturation of its 5.2 product line. The latest version of the software suite offers enhanced features, improved performance, and greater user satisfaction. This product evolution has further solidified the company's reputation for developing and delivering state-of-the-art software solutions to its clients.

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI commented, "We continue to see strong demand for our product from a wide range of markets. The strong demand has validated our continued reinvestment in our platforms to support out customers in their diverse range of business needs. We are also continuing to see real demand in the industry for tools that can help with efficiency, as labor remains one of the key growth constraints in many markets."

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 100 casino resorts in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Central America and The Bahamas. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

